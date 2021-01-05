New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 3 schedule and runs to watch

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online moves into its third day raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews is here with the full schedule for Day 3.
Ozzie Mejia
9

A brand new year is upon us. That means the world's best speedrunners are back for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic means the fun will be kept to the online space in an effort to remain socially distant. However, even online, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners take on the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have already raised over $280,000 in just two days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 2. This is what happens after a 'Game Over' screen.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:02 AM RollerGames Any% - NES ViruseReturns 17:00
6:29 AM River City Girls New Game - PC BahamutX_ 1:05:00
7:49 AM River City Ransom Novice (Race) - NES yelsraek, willbobsled 10:00
8:13 AM Strider 100% - NES baldnate 22:00
8:50 AM Aladdin All Stages (Practice Mode) - Genesis ZeeGee 17:00
9:17 AM Metroid All Bosses - NES Tecate, CHX42 22:00
9:49 AM Mega Man Any% (One Hit KO/Buster Only) - NES coolkid 40:00
10:39 AM Mega Man 11 Any% No OoB (Normal) - PC Amad 37:00
11:26 AM Mega Man X3 Low% - SNES Luiz Miguel 50:00
12:26 PM Tony Hawk's Underground 2 Story Easy - PC Biglaw 9:00
12:50 PM Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 All Goals & Golds All Tours - PC PARTY MAN X 22:00
1:22 PM Metroid Prime 100% - GameCube edzan 1:55:00
3:27 PM Braid Any% - PC KanBan85 35:00
4:12 PM Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment New Game Plus - PC MooMooAkai 40:00
5:02 PM Cuphead All Bosses (No Major Glitches) - PC Jason2890 35:00
5:47 PM Bonus Game 2 - Hades 3 Weapons - PC Vorime 1:05:00
7:02 PM BPM: Bullets Per Minute Njord Easy - PC Bullets 30:00
7:42 PM Daily Recap - Tuesday Recap% SpikeVegeta, Keizaron, Blechy, JHobz 10:00
7:52 PM Left 4 Dead 2 Main Campaigns Solo, Any Difficulty - PC WaifuRuns 1:10:00
9:27 PM F.E.A.R. Any% - PC Maxylobes 55:00
10:32 PM Carrion Any% - PC teddyras 25:00
11:07 PM Axiom Verge Any% - PC SaberaMesia 37:00
11:54 PM Silent Hill 3 Extra New Game - PC Punchy 43:00
12:47 AM Haunting Ground A Ending NG+ - PS2 Ecdycis 1:05:00
2:02 AM Resident Evil: Director's Cut Jill (Arrange) Any% NMG - PS1 RetroBrando 1:10:00
3:22 AM PIEN Any% - PC Swordfish4649 10:00
3:42 AM Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City Any% - SNES apathyduck 27:00
4:19 AM Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure Any% - PC yoshipro 22:00
4:51 AM Into the Breach 2-Island% Frozen Titans - PC RooseSR 15:00
5:16 AM Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Any% - Gamecube Bluekandy 55:00

9:49AM - The Mega Man Block

The Blue Bomber is a Games Done Quick staple, but his batch of games for AGDQ 2021 look especially interesting. The original Mega Man will be on display, where coolkid is challenged to run it with just the Buster. Meanwhile, Luiz Miguel will look to finish Mega Man X3 with a Low%, meaning no high-end trickery this time around. The Mega Man runs don't get much harder than this, so check them out.

12:50PM - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Looking to check out an absolute Tony Hawk clinic? Then swing by during the afternoon to check out PARTY MAN X complete every goal and get every Gold across the recent Tony Hawk remaster. If you like seeing tricks that will make you feel like a hapless noob, this will be the run to watch.

5:02PM - Cuphead

The Cuphead runs have become more and more refined since this game was originally released. Now it's at the point where Jason2890 will look to beat every boss in a cool 35 minutes. Come marvel at this run and ponder how you could possibly let these bosses still wreck you at every turn.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.

    January 5, 2021 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 3 schedule and runs to watch

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 6:43 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online has raised $300,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation and is now in it's 2nd day and will run until January 10th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
      AGDQ 2021 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place entirely online, streamed from the runners to you. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Ecco the Dolphin, modern games such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and Super Mario Bros. 35, and modified games such as Super Orb Bros. will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
      You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity. If you donate, don't forget to put your donation towards one of the donation incentives, which are listed here: https://gamesdonequick.com/tracker/bids/agdq2021

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      VODs: https://gdqvods.com/event/agdq-2021 or https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87Un2H1OomVmBvIofckFPNdy
      Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick or join the crowd: https://gamesdonequick.com/crowd/

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 5, 2021 6:44 AM

        Now: River City Ransom Novice (Race) — NES NES BLOCK
        Next: Strider
        Then: Aladdin
        Soon: Metroid

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 7:19 AM

      Now: Strider 100% — NES
      Next: Aladdin
      Then: Metroid
      Soon: Mega Man

    • Grumbeld legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 7:45 AM

      One game not mentioned in your runs to watch - Hades (after Cuphead). Also, the schedule seems to have shifted from what was written in the article. Mega Man looks to be starting at 9:10AM, THPS 1+2 is at 12:11PM, and Cuphead is at 4:23PM (all times PST).

      https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 7:56 AM

      Now: Aladdin All Stages (Practice Mode) — Genesis
      Next: Metroid
      Then: Mega Man
      Soon: Mega Man 11

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 8:23 AM

      Now: Metroid All Bosses — NES
      Next: Mega Man
      Then: Mega Man 11
      Soon: Mega Man X3

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 9:02 AM

      Now: Mega Man Any% (One Hit KO/Buster Only) — NES MEGA MAN BLOCK
      Next: Mega Man 11
      Then: Mega Man X3
      Soon: Tony Hawk's Underground 2

    • Downforce legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 5, 2021 9:04 AM

      I watched the Diablo 3 event last night. that was really fuckin cool to watch. WORLD RECORD. a 3 man monk team beat the world record 4 man team!

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 5, 2021 10:29 AM

        Superb accomplishment!

        It was an impressive level of coordination and all that, but man was I bored by it compared to other runs. I think I just have some serious lack of interest from playing that game so much.

        It was making me fall asleep on my feet.

        • chadg033 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 5, 2021 12:33 PM

          I would have liked it more if they had cut to specific players on the full screen, and rotated between the individual players and the group at set intervals. Looking at three tiny screens with the big bars on the bottom wasn't my preferred viewing. #oldman

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 9:47 AM

      Now: Mega Man 11 Any% No OoB (Normal) — PC MEGA MAN BLOCK
      Next: Mega Man X3
      Then: Tony Hawk's Underground 2
      Soon: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 10:35 AM

      Now: Mega Man X3 Low% — SNES MEGA MAN BLOCK
      Next: Tony Hawk's Underground 2
      Then: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
      Soon: Metroid Prime

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 11:27 AM

      Now: Tony Hawk's Underground 2 Story Easy — PC
      Next: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
      Then: Metroid Prime
      Soon: Braid

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 5, 2021 11:43 AM

        This should be New Game + and will be showing off a good old Dance with the Devil, as well as taking a sick kid on a hospital gurney on a trip around the city.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 11:55 AM

      Now: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 All Goals & Golds All Tours — PC
      Next: Metroid Prime
      Then: Braid
      Soon: Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 12:19 PM

      Now: Metroid Prime 100% — Gamecube
      Next: Braid
      Then: Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
      Soon: Cuphead

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 2:27 PM

      Now: Braid Any% — PC INDIE BLOCK
      Next: Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
      Then: Cuphead
      Soon: Bonus Game 2 - Hades

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 5, 2021 2:33 PM

        This is the six star category.

