Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 3 schedule and runs to watch

A brand new year is upon us. That means the world's best speedrunners are back for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic means the fun will be kept to the online space in an effort to remain socially distant. However, even online, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners take on the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have already raised over $280,000 in just two days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 2. This is what happens after a 'Game Over' screen.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 3 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:02 AM
|RollerGames
|Any% - NES
|ViruseReturns
|17:00
|6:29 AM
|River City Girls
|New Game - PC
|BahamutX_
|1:05:00
|7:49 AM
|River City Ransom
|Novice (Race) - NES
|yelsraek, willbobsled
|10:00
|8:13 AM
|Strider
|100% - NES
|baldnate
|22:00
|8:50 AM
|Aladdin
|All Stages (Practice Mode) - Genesis
|ZeeGee
|17:00
|9:17 AM
|Metroid
|All Bosses - NES
|Tecate, CHX42
|22:00
|9:49 AM
|Mega Man
|Any% (One Hit KO/Buster Only) - NES
|coolkid
|40:00
|10:39 AM
|Mega Man 11
|Any% No OoB (Normal) - PC
|Amad
|37:00
|11:26 AM
|Mega Man X3
|Low% - SNES
|Luiz Miguel
|50:00
|12:26 PM
|Tony Hawk's Underground 2
|Story Easy - PC
|Biglaw
|9:00
|12:50 PM
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
|All Goals & Golds All Tours - PC
|PARTY MAN X
|22:00
|1:22 PM
|Metroid Prime
|100% - GameCube
|edzan
|1:55:00
|3:27 PM
|Braid
|Any% - PC
|KanBan85
|35:00
|4:12 PM
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|New Game Plus - PC
|MooMooAkai
|40:00
|5:02 PM
|Cuphead
|All Bosses (No Major Glitches) - PC
|Jason2890
|35:00
|5:47 PM
|Bonus Game 2 - Hades
|3 Weapons - PC
|Vorime
|1:05:00
|7:02 PM
|BPM: Bullets Per Minute
|Njord Easy - PC
|Bullets
|30:00
|7:42 PM
|Daily Recap - Tuesday
|Recap%
|SpikeVegeta, Keizaron, Blechy, JHobz
|10:00
|7:52 PM
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Main Campaigns Solo, Any Difficulty - PC
|WaifuRuns
|1:10:00
|9:27 PM
|F.E.A.R.
|Any% - PC
|Maxylobes
|55:00
|10:32 PM
|Carrion
|Any% - PC
|teddyras
|25:00
|11:07 PM
|Axiom Verge
|Any% - PC
|SaberaMesia
|37:00
|11:54 PM
|Silent Hill 3
|Extra New Game - PC
|Punchy
|43:00
|12:47 AM
|Haunting Ground
|A Ending NG+ - PS2
|Ecdycis
|1:05:00
|2:02 AM
|Resident Evil: Director's Cut
|Jill (Arrange) Any% NMG - PS1
|RetroBrando
|1:10:00
|3:22 AM
|PIEN
|Any% - PC
|Swordfish4649
|10:00
|3:42 AM
|Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City
|Any% - SNES
|apathyduck
|27:00
|4:19 AM
|Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure
|Any% - PC
|yoshipro
|22:00
|4:51 AM
|Into the Breach
|2-Island% Frozen Titans - PC
|RooseSR
|15:00
|5:16 AM
|Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour
|Any% - Gamecube
|Bluekandy
|55:00
9:49AM - The Mega Man Block
The Blue Bomber is a Games Done Quick staple, but his batch of games for AGDQ 2021 look especially interesting. The original Mega Man will be on display, where coolkid is challenged to run it with just the Buster. Meanwhile, Luiz Miguel will look to finish Mega Man X3 with a Low%, meaning no high-end trickery this time around. The Mega Man runs don't get much harder than this, so check them out.
12:50PM - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Looking to check out an absolute Tony Hawk clinic? Then swing by during the afternoon to check out PARTY MAN X complete every goal and get every Gold across the recent Tony Hawk remaster. If you like seeing tricks that will make you feel like a hapless noob, this will be the run to watch.
5:02PM - Cuphead
The Cuphead runs have become more and more refined since this game was originally released. Now it's at the point where Jason2890 will look to beat every boss in a cool 35 minutes. Come marvel at this run and ponder how you could possibly let these bosses still wreck you at every turn.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 3 schedule and runs to watch
One game not mentioned in your runs to watch - Hades (after Cuphead). Also, the schedule seems to have shifted from what was written in the article. Mega Man looks to be starting at 9:10AM, THPS 1+2 is at 12:11PM, and Cuphead is at 4:23PM (all times PST).
https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
