Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 3 schedule and runs to watch

A brand new year is upon us. That means the world's best speedrunners are back for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic means the fun will be kept to the online space in an effort to remain socially distant. However, even online, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners take on the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have already raised over $280,000 in just two days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 2. This is what happens after a 'Game Over' screen.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:02 AM RollerGames Any% - NES ViruseReturns 17:00 6:29 AM River City Girls New Game - PC BahamutX_ 1:05:00 7:49 AM River City Ransom Novice (Race) - NES yelsraek, willbobsled 10:00 8:13 AM Strider 100% - NES baldnate 22:00 8:50 AM Aladdin All Stages (Practice Mode) - Genesis ZeeGee 17:00 9:17 AM Metroid All Bosses - NES Tecate, CHX42 22:00 9:49 AM Mega Man Any% (One Hit KO/Buster Only) - NES coolkid 40:00 10:39 AM Mega Man 11 Any% No OoB (Normal) - PC Amad 37:00 11:26 AM Mega Man X3 Low% - SNES Luiz Miguel 50:00 12:26 PM Tony Hawk's Underground 2 Story Easy - PC Biglaw 9:00 12:50 PM Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 All Goals & Golds All Tours - PC PARTY MAN X 22:00 1:22 PM Metroid Prime 100% - GameCube edzan 1:55:00 3:27 PM Braid Any% - PC KanBan85 35:00 4:12 PM Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment New Game Plus - PC MooMooAkai 40:00 5:02 PM Cuphead All Bosses (No Major Glitches) - PC Jason2890 35:00 5:47 PM Bonus Game 2 - Hades 3 Weapons - PC Vorime 1:05:00 7:02 PM BPM: Bullets Per Minute Njord Easy - PC Bullets 30:00 7:42 PM Daily Recap - Tuesday Recap% SpikeVegeta, Keizaron, Blechy, JHobz 10:00 7:52 PM Left 4 Dead 2 Main Campaigns Solo, Any Difficulty - PC WaifuRuns 1:10:00 9:27 PM F.E.A.R. Any% - PC Maxylobes 55:00 10:32 PM Carrion Any% - PC teddyras 25:00 11:07 PM Axiom Verge Any% - PC SaberaMesia 37:00 11:54 PM Silent Hill 3 Extra New Game - PC Punchy 43:00 12:47 AM Haunting Ground A Ending NG+ - PS2 Ecdycis 1:05:00 2:02 AM Resident Evil: Director's Cut Jill (Arrange) Any% NMG - PS1 RetroBrando 1:10:00 3:22 AM PIEN Any% - PC Swordfish4649 10:00 3:42 AM Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City Any% - SNES apathyduck 27:00 4:19 AM Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure Any% - PC yoshipro 22:00 4:51 AM Into the Breach 2-Island% Frozen Titans - PC RooseSR 15:00 5:16 AM Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Any% - Gamecube Bluekandy 55:00

9:49AM - The Mega Man Block

The Blue Bomber is a Games Done Quick staple, but his batch of games for AGDQ 2021 look especially interesting. The original Mega Man will be on display, where coolkid is challenged to run it with just the Buster. Meanwhile, Luiz Miguel will look to finish Mega Man X3 with a Low%, meaning no high-end trickery this time around. The Mega Man runs don't get much harder than this, so check them out.

12:50PM - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Looking to check out an absolute Tony Hawk clinic? Then swing by during the afternoon to check out PARTY MAN X complete every goal and get every Gold across the recent Tony Hawk remaster. If you like seeing tricks that will make you feel like a hapless noob, this will be the run to watch.

5:02PM - Cuphead

The Cuphead runs have become more and more refined since this game was originally released. Now it's at the point where Jason2890 will look to beat every boss in a cool 35 minutes. Come marvel at this run and ponder how you could possibly let these bosses still wreck you at every turn.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.