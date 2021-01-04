Evening Reading - January 4, 2021

It’s January 4, which means a lot of us here in the United States are going back to work. There’s no telling what shenanigans 2021 holds for us, but there’s been no shortage of wackiness and controversy over the past few days. That said, let’s dive into the latest edition of Evening Reading.

And now… Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

What in the world is going on at this Applebees?

Applebee's isn't fucking around pic.twitter.com/I7dSbWJGY1 — Himbo Slice 2077 (@HamOfTreachery) January 2, 2021 You've got to love a dog with a sense of humor

this dog mocking a Corgi has me in tears pic.twitter.com/EnV0f9uI8I — yella enchanted (@chantshmant) January 2, 2021

Tanya Roberts confirmed dead... and then alive?!

Tanya Roberts Is Still Alive, Despite Her Rep Having Said She Was Dead https://t.co/4A3dF95ADc — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2021

After confirming her death to the press, actress Tanya Roberts' agent shared that she is actually still alive, apologizing for the confusion. 2021 off to a wild start.

I don't have to explain why this is concerning, right?

Surely these robots will only be used for dancing ever, certainly nothing more than that.

Hey guys, maybe an awkward question, but why did you make the dancing robots bullet-proof? — Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) December 29, 2020

See you tomorrow for the next rendition of Evening Reading!