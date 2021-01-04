ShackStream: Indie-licious runs, guns, & rings in the new year with Prodeus

Here at Shacknews, we’re a huge fan of well-done gratuitous gibs and fps games. Between the hallowed halls of Quake, Unreal Tournament, Doom, Duke Nukem 3D, and more, there’s no shortage of classics to look back to, but it doesn’t keep us for keeping our eyes out for something new and good. With that in mind, we’re kicking Indie-licious ShackStreams off in 2021 with what looks like a particularly bloody good time in Prodeus.

Prodeus comes to us from Bounding Box Software and Humble Games. Currently it remains in early access on Steam, but it’s a gratuitous love letter to first-person shooters of yesteryear, bathed thoughtfully in the technically-limited aesthetic of those classics while also utilizing modern design decisions. The result looks like a dazzling display of fast-paced and pleasing violence as you wield the game’s wide array of weapons against various unfortunate foes.

Tune into the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET as we go live with Prodeus on Indie-licious, where we look at the newest and most interesting indie games every Monday. You can also watch just below.

As always, we'd like to thank you as we head into an all-new year of Indie-licious.

Indie-licious is ready to ring in the year with a bang. Probably several in fact, with a ridiculous amount of explosions, blood, and fast-paced running and gunning. Join us as we carry it all out within the classic fps-styled walls of Prodeus.