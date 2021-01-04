Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch

The new year is here and you know what that means. The best speedrunners in the world have returned for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic unfortunately means that they won't be coming together in a physical space. However, even from an online realm, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners blaze through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have already raised over $100,000 in just a single day. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 1. Good things come from pizza.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:07 AM
|Startropics
|Any% - NES
|BugDoctor
|1:10:00
|7:27 AM
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|24 Bees - PC
|hedweg
|1:05:00
|8:42 AM
|Turok: Dinosaur Hunter PC Remaster
|Any% - PC
|pale2
|38:00
|9:30 AM
|Sonic 1 (2013)
|Tails: Beat the Game - Android
|flying fox
|25:00
|10:05 AM
|Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited
|Any% Sonic + Tails - PC
|Zaxon96
|42:00
|10:57 AM
|Sonic Mania
|Sonic & Tails Good Ending - PC
|Argick
|58:00
|12:05 PM
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Shadow's Story (No MSG) - Xbox 360
|Gordon Ramsay
|52:00
|1:15 PM
|Darksiders
|All Chosen Bosses - PC
|heny
|1:35:00
|3:00 PM
|Dark Messiah of Might and Magic
|Any% - PC
|Cropax
|29:00
|3:39 PM
|Bonus Game 1 - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Glitchless Main Quest - PC
|nucular
|1:30:00
|5:19 PM
|Dishonored 2
|Any% bid war - PC
|DemonicRobots
|35:00
|6:04 PM
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition
|Any% Current Patch - PC
|Worldlyy
|35:00
|6:59 PM
|Daily Recap - Monday
|Recap%
|feasel, Keizaron, Kungfufruitcup
|10:00
|7:09 PM
|Diablo III
|Any% NG co-op - PC
|meatr0o, Heckson, Whisperra
|1:35:00
|8:54 PM
|Mortal Shell
|Any% - PC
|LilAggy
|37:00
|9:41 PM
|Wild Arms
|Any% No ACE - PS1
|cha0sRTA
|1:40:00
|11:31 PM
|Ultima VI: The False Prophet
|Glitchless - PC
|Gyre
|24:00
|12:05 AM
|Journey to the Savage Planet
|Any% Post OGM - PC
|dkPuls
|20:00
|12:35 AM
|Revenge of the Bird King
|All Treasures - Switch
|Fox of the Flame
|25:00
|1:10 AM
|Super Ledgehop: Double Laser
|Good Ending - PC
|ChairGTables
|7:00
|1:27 AM
|Nikita: The Mystery of the Hidden Treasure
|Any% - PC
|havrd
|20:00
|1:57 AM
|Dracula II: Noroi no Fuuin
|Any% All Mansions - NES
|Sathdresh
|3:00:00
|2:57 AM
|Banana Prince
|Any% - NES
|swordsmankirby
|15:00
|3:22 AM
|Little Samson
|Any% No Out of Bounds- NES
|rayeo
|15:00
|3:47 AM
|The Cowlitz Gamers' 2nd Adventure/Lost Adventure
|Any% Easy - NES
|Bitty_Kong
|20:00
|4:17 AM
|Fist of the North Star
|Any% - NES
|Starwin
|15:00
|4:42 AM
|RollerGames
|Any% - NES
|ViruseReturns
|17:00
|5:09 AM
|River City Girls
|New Game - PC
|BahamutX_
|1:05:00
7:09PM - Diablo III
It's not often we see modern Blizzard games make it to Games Done Quick, so seeing Diablo III here is a treat. As the fan base awaits any word on the upcoming Diablo IV, three runners will join up to run through the game on co-op. So let's see if meatr0o, Heckson, and Whisperra can get through the journey in a shade over 90 minutes.
8:54PM - Mortal Shell
We've seen the Souls games come to GDQ on a regular basis, but the Souls homages can often be just as good. Mortal Shell proved to be a pretty good homage to the action-RPG phenomenon and now we're going to see it run at Awesome Games Done Quick for the first time. LilAggy will look to blaze through it in 37 minutes, so be sure to check it out.
12:05AM - Journey to the Savage Planet
It's been almost a year since Journey to the Savage Planet released and when it came GOTY time, it fell under a lot of radars. It was a pretty fun open world effort, but we haven't really seen it on the speedrunning stage yet. So we're going to see it here at Awesome Games Done Quick, as dkPuls takes players through the exotic world in just 20 minutes.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
-
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online has raised $115,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation and is now in it's 2nd day and will run until January 10th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
VODs site has updated to include the 2021 event!
https://gdqvods.com/event/agdq-2021
Thanks! Also, there is now a youtube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87Un2H1OomVmBvIofckFPNdy
Only the first 2 videos are live, but apparently several are processing.
This just happened.
https://clips.twitch.tv/SpeedyPlayfulCurlew4Head
