Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch

The new year is here and you know what that means. The best speedrunners in the world have returned for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic unfortunately means that they won't be coming together in a physical space. However, even from an online realm, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners blaze through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have already raised over $100,000 in just a single day. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 1. Good things come from pizza.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:07 AM Startropics Any% - NES BugDoctor 1:10:00 7:27 AM Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair 24 Bees - PC hedweg 1:05:00 8:42 AM Turok: Dinosaur Hunter PC Remaster Any% - PC pale2 38:00 9:30 AM Sonic 1 (2013) Tails: Beat the Game - Android flying fox 25:00 10:05 AM Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited Any% Sonic + Tails - PC Zaxon96 42:00 10:57 AM Sonic Mania Sonic & Tails Good Ending - PC Argick 58:00 12:05 PM Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Shadow's Story (No MSG) - Xbox 360 Gordon Ramsay 52:00 1:15 PM Darksiders All Chosen Bosses - PC heny 1:35:00 3:00 PM Dark Messiah of Might and Magic Any% - PC Cropax 29:00 3:39 PM Bonus Game 1 - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Glitchless Main Quest - PC nucular 1:30:00 5:19 PM Dishonored 2 Any% bid war - PC DemonicRobots 35:00 6:04 PM Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition Any% Current Patch - PC Worldlyy 35:00 6:59 PM Daily Recap - Monday Recap% feasel, Keizaron, Kungfufruitcup 10:00 7:09 PM Diablo III Any% NG co-op - PC meatr0o, Heckson, Whisperra 1:35:00 8:54 PM Mortal Shell Any% - PC LilAggy 37:00 9:41 PM Wild Arms Any% No ACE - PS1 cha0sRTA 1:40:00 11:31 PM Ultima VI: The False Prophet Glitchless - PC Gyre 24:00 12:05 AM Journey to the Savage Planet Any% Post OGM - PC dkPuls 20:00 12:35 AM Revenge of the Bird King All Treasures - Switch Fox of the Flame 25:00 1:10 AM Super Ledgehop: Double Laser Good Ending - PC ChairGTables 7:00 1:27 AM Nikita: The Mystery of the Hidden Treasure Any% - PC havrd 20:00 1:57 AM Dracula II: Noroi no Fuuin Any% All Mansions - NES Sathdresh 3:00:00 2:57 AM Banana Prince Any% - NES swordsmankirby 15:00 3:22 AM Little Samson Any% No Out of Bounds- NES rayeo 15:00 3:47 AM The Cowlitz Gamers' 2nd Adventure/Lost Adventure Any% Easy - NES Bitty_Kong 20:00 4:17 AM Fist of the North Star Any% - NES Starwin 15:00 4:42 AM RollerGames Any% - NES ViruseReturns 17:00 5:09 AM River City Girls New Game - PC BahamutX_ 1:05:00

7:09PM - Diablo III

It's not often we see modern Blizzard games make it to Games Done Quick, so seeing Diablo III here is a treat. As the fan base awaits any word on the upcoming Diablo IV, three runners will join up to run through the game on co-op. So let's see if meatr0o, Heckson, and Whisperra can get through the journey in a shade over 90 minutes.

8:54PM - Mortal Shell

We've seen the Souls games come to GDQ on a regular basis, but the Souls homages can often be just as good. Mortal Shell proved to be a pretty good homage to the action-RPG phenomenon and now we're going to see it run at Awesome Games Done Quick for the first time. LilAggy will look to blaze through it in 37 minutes, so be sure to check it out.

12:05AM - Journey to the Savage Planet

It's been almost a year since Journey to the Savage Planet released and when it came GOTY time, it fell under a lot of radars. It was a pretty fun open world effort, but we haven't really seen it on the speedrunning stage yet. So we're going to see it here at Awesome Games Done Quick, as dkPuls takes players through the exotic world in just 20 minutes.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.