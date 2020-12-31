Evening Reading - December 31, 2020 - New Year's Eve

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Game of the Year 2020 - Half-Life: Alyx
- Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2020
- Year of the Games: 2020
- Do it for Shacknews Award 2020 - Bryan 'skankcore' Lefler
- Shacknews Person of the Year 2020 - Steven Spohn
- Shacknews Best Developer of 2020 - Valve
- Shacknews Best Publisher of 2020 - PlayStation Studios
- Shacknews Shackbattle Game of the Year 2020 - Wreckfest
- Shacknews Best PS4 Game of 2020 - The Last of Us Part 2
- Shacknews Best PS5 Game of 2020 - Demon's Souls
- Shacknews Best Nintendo Switch Game of 2020 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pick it up!!! I can't thank everyone @Shacknews enough for the opportunities and support they've shown over the years. This is an incredible achievement for me. I'm so proud to #DoitforShacknews and have no plans of stopping now! I'm just getting started! https://t.co/FPwwAfcQmt— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) December 31, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
2020 almost broke me
Check out my Shacknews Cortex post for more.
Tony Hawk is a champion
Tony Hawk can't catch a break 😂 @tonyhawk pic.twitter.com/TmqPRo0tFU— ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2020
Love his sense of humor.
This sounds like a Shantynews article
so... when can I ask to trade a PS5 for a COVID vaccine? February? is February too soon?— Sam Machkovech ☂ (@samred) December 31, 2020
Where have those guys been?
Toad walking tho
wide toad walking pic.twitter.com/UL1pVHIJdc— here comes daniel with the white vans (@mudakingdom) December 29, 2020
Most impressive.
This sounds like a terrible idea
How much would it cost to become the person who decides what is officially canonical in Star Wars and what is not? Disney could sell the rights to a rich turbonerd or fandom collective and not really alter their content plans. Also an interesting thought experiment for Trekkers.— Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) December 31, 2020
Billionaires, am I right?.
PS5 is for everyone
December 31, 2020
Total jaboofer dbag...
Post Doge
I think about this everyday pic.twitter.com/k8JwPKc5t7— Louise! (@themouseyouknow) December 30, 2020
It works!
Happy New Year!
A personal message to everyone.. HappyNewYear! 💎 pic.twitter.com/kto1dqwdtO— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 1, 2021
May 2021 suck slightly less than 2020.
I am extraordinarily happy to inform you that https://t.co/VpNGeuUkGp has been updated.— Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) January 1, 2021
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 31, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 31, 2020 - New Year's Eve