Evening Reading - December 31, 2020 - New Year's Eve

Pick it up!!! I can't thank everyone @Shacknews enough for the opportunities and support they've shown over the years. This is an incredible achievement for me. I'm so proud to #DoitforShacknews and have no plans of stopping now! I'm just getting started! https://t.co/FPwwAfcQmt — Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) December 31, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

2020 almost broke me

Check out my Shacknews Cortex post for more.

Tony Hawk is a champion

Love his sense of humor.

This sounds like a Shantynews article

so... when can I ask to trade a PS5 for a COVID vaccine? February? is February too soon? — Sam Machkovech ☂ (@samred) December 31, 2020

Where have those guys been?

Toad walking tho

wide toad walking pic.twitter.com/UL1pVHIJdc — here comes daniel with the white vans (@mudakingdom) December 29, 2020

Most impressive.

This sounds like a terrible idea

How much would it cost to become the person who decides what is officially canonical in Star Wars and what is not? Disney could sell the rights to a rich turbonerd or fandom collective and not really alter their content plans. Also an interesting thought experiment for Trekkers. — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) December 31, 2020

Billionaires, am I right?.

PS5 is for everyone

Total jaboofer dbag...

Post Doge

I think about this everyday pic.twitter.com/k8JwPKc5t7 — Louise! (@themouseyouknow) December 30, 2020

It works!

Happy New Year!

A personal message to everyone.. HappyNewYear! 💎 pic.twitter.com/kto1dqwdtO — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 1, 2021

May 2021 suck slightly less than 2020.

I am extraordinarily happy to inform you that https://t.co/VpNGeuUkGp has been updated. — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) January 1, 2021

