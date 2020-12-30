Evening Reading - December 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

RIP Brodie Lee

Tonight's AEW show had a very nice memorial for their fallen compadre Jon "Brodie Lee" Huber.

Cyberjunk 2077

I seriously cannot get over how the Cyberpunk 2077 child models are just the normal civilian models shrunken down to look like kids. pic.twitter.com/HcX96hNt86 — Tanis! 🏳️‍⚧️ (@tanisthelesbiab) December 30, 2020

This your GOTY?

I think... my motorcycle just murdered a guy? 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ci7jB0yhw2 — 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚢 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚢 (@asalisbury) December 31, 2020

Turning Internet drama into songs

Turning random internet drama into songs, part 1 pic.twitter.com/jO0apLKEiq — Lubalin (@lubalin_vibe_co) December 30, 2020

I hope he does more.

turning random internet drama into songs, part 2 pic.twitter.com/9DnAoYGLam — Lubalin (@lubalin_vibe_co) December 30, 2020

Elite gamer doing elite gamer things

Toxic Ninja made a brief return this weekend in an argument with a 17 year old Radiant player in Valorant and it got HEATED pic.twitter.com/OWpt12Q7xM — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 30, 2020

Class act.

Reposting this

Dave Matthews Band- Twisted Tea Marching pic.twitter.com/66YYIdjJKT — Spr33zy (@FPSpr33zy) December 28, 2020

Still good.

The Lindes' new doggy is adorable

What a silly little guy!

Disintegration

2020 has marked the lowest point in my 25-year professional history of making games.



After so much positive reaction at Gamescom, PAX, and other hands-on events, we were heartbroken when our game that we put so much effort into building, launched and died almost overnight.

1/3 — Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) December 30, 2020

We took big risks and made a genre bending game that was imperfect but had a lot of potential to evolve post launch.

We were already hard at work building so many new features, game improvements, maps, modes, and Crews based on community feedback – it was awesome.

But none of that will ever see the light of day. So, here’s to gladly leaving 2020 behind and looking forward to a much brighter new year with 2021.

- Marcus Lehto, President of V1 Interactive.

It's sad to see any studio go through this. I hope 2021 turns out to be a much better year for a lot of people, including the folks at V1 Interactive.

Rolling into 2020 like...

I just plan to eliminate anyone who stands between me and the prize. Simple as that. — ブラック・シャドー (@BS30_bot) December 31, 2020

That's the vibe.

How I feel about 2020, as expressed by Commander Keen pic.twitter.com/fxsldIWhjk — Benj Edwards (@benjedwards) December 30, 2020

