Evening Reading - December 30, 2020

RIP Brodie Lee
This one's for you #BrodieLee pic.twitter.com/2wNFJEK82y— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
Tonight's AEW show had a very nice memorial for their fallen compadre Jon "Brodie Lee" Huber.
Thank you, Mr. #BrodieLee. pic.twitter.com/VLJ8qlotl9— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
Cyberjunk 2077
I seriously cannot get over how the Cyberpunk 2077 child models are just the normal civilian models shrunken down to look like kids. pic.twitter.com/HcX96hNt86— Tanis! 🏳️⚧️ (@tanisthelesbiab) December 30, 2020
This your GOTY?
I think... my motorcycle just murdered a guy? 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ci7jB0yhw2— 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚢 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚢 (@asalisbury) December 31, 2020
Turning Internet drama into songs
Turning random internet drama into songs, part 1 pic.twitter.com/jO0apLKEiq— Lubalin (@lubalin_vibe_co) December 30, 2020
I hope he does more.
turning random internet drama into songs, part 2 pic.twitter.com/9DnAoYGLam— Lubalin (@lubalin_vibe_co) December 30, 2020
Elite gamer doing elite gamer things
Toxic Ninja made a brief return this weekend in an argument with a 17 year old Radiant player in Valorant and it got HEATED pic.twitter.com/OWpt12Q7xM— Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 30, 2020
Class act.
Reposting this
Dave Matthews Band- Twisted Tea Marching pic.twitter.com/66YYIdjJKT— Spr33zy (@FPSpr33zy) December 28, 2020
Still good.
The Lindes' new doggy is adorable
Our child is...unique. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/mWY8riKS9W— Indigo Linde 💫 (@indigoboock) December 30, 2020
What a silly little guy!
Disintegration
2020 has marked the lowest point in my 25-year professional history of making games.— Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) December 30, 2020
After so much positive reaction at Gamescom, PAX, and other hands-on events, we were heartbroken when our game that we put so much effort into building, launched and died almost overnight.
1/3
We took big risks and made a genre bending game that was imperfect but had a lot of potential to evolve post launch.
We were already hard at work building so many new features, game improvements, maps, modes, and Crews based on community feedback – it was awesome.
But none of that will ever see the light of day. So, here’s to gladly leaving 2020 behind and looking forward to a much brighter new year with 2021.
- Marcus Lehto, President of V1 Interactive.
It's sad to see any studio go through this. I hope 2021 turns out to be a much better year for a lot of people, including the folks at V1 Interactive.
Rolling into 2020 like...
I just plan to eliminate anyone who stands between me and the prize. Simple as that.— ブラック・シャドー (@BS30_bot) December 31, 2020
That's the vibe.
How I feel about 2020, as expressed by Commander Keen pic.twitter.com/fxsldIWhjk— Benj Edwards (@benjedwards) December 30, 2020
