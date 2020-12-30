New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 30, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

RIP Brodie Lee

Tonight's AEW show had a very nice memorial for their fallen compadre Jon "Brodie Lee" Huber.

Cyberjunk 2077

This your GOTY?

Turning Internet drama into songs

I hope he does more.

Elite gamer doing elite gamer things

Class act.

Reposting this

Still good.

The Lindes' new doggy is adorable

What a silly little guy!

Disintegration

2020 has marked the lowest point in my 25-year professional history of making games.

After so much positive reaction at Gamescom, PAX, and other hands-on events, we were heartbroken when our game that we put so much effort into building, launched and died almost overnight.

We took big risks and made a genre bending game that was imperfect but had a lot of potential to evolve post launch.

We were already hard at work building so many new features, game improvements, maps, modes, and Crews based on community feedback – it was awesome.

But none of that will ever see the light of day. So, here’s to gladly leaving 2020 behind and looking forward to a much brighter new year with 2021. 

- Marcus Lehto, President of V1 Interactive.

It's sad to see any studio go through this. I hope 2021 turns out to be a much better year for a lot of people, including the folks at V1 Interactive.

Rolling into 2020 like...

That's the vibe.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 30, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

Hello, Meet Lola