Evening Reading - December 29, 2020

- Year of the Games: 2020
- Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of the Year 2020 - Genshin Impact
- Shacknews Best Comeback of 2020 - Half-Life franchise
- Shacknews Best Xbox One Game of 2020 - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Shacknews Best Xbox Series X Game of 2020 - Tetris Effect: Connected
- Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2020 - Fuser
- Shacknews Best Trendsetter of 2020 - Among Us
- Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2020 - Deep Rock Galactic
- Shacknews Best Gaming Accessory of 2020 - PS5 DualSense Controller
- Shacknews Best FPS Game of 2020 - Diabotical
- Shacknews Best Art Style of 2020 - Hades
- Shacknews Best Graphics of 2020 - Half-Life: Alyx
- Shacknews Most Improved Game of 2020 - Tekken 7
- Shacknews Best Hardware of 2020 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
Bring that beat back
Dave Matthews Band- Twisted Tea Marching pic.twitter.com/66YYIdjJKT— Spr33zy (@FPSpr33zy) December 28, 2020
We need more video memes from this video..
Movie of the Year 2020
All it needed for a dognose 10/10 would be a few explosions.
Side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine include...
Wow this is a pretty serious side effect to the #CovidVaccine.... how do you feel about it? pic.twitter.com/VjiZhVOxQ7— Zuby S. (@craniocaudal) December 28, 2020
LOL.
Work smart
Competitors for employee of the month 👌 pic.twitter.com/yoJ9MEbFxt— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) December 27, 2020
Not all heroes wear capes.
Angry Bill Belichick is a meme goldmine
The Patriots being eliminated from playoff contention is pretty neat.
Diabotical Season 2 starts today!
Check out these hot and spicy patch notes!
Sobriety is cool!
With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety. pic.twitter.com/fxzMRGlI4m— Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2020
In moderation.
FUCK MITCH MCCONNELL
There it is. McConnell blocks motion to vote on Democrats' $2,000 relief checks bill. pic.twitter.com/iYceWbNxiU— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 29, 2020
All my homies hate Mitch McConnell.
Mitch McConnell right now pic.twitter.com/JuKBT6mMEv— Jackson (@JacksonAAaron1) December 29, 2020
Fuck Mitch McConnell.
Here's a STATEMENT from FFTF's very pissed off deputy director @evan_greer who was supposed to be on vacation this week https://t.co/0xjdeakYUG pic.twitter.com/qAPLPQLtf1— Fight for the Future (@fightfortheftr) December 29, 2020
