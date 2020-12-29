New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Year of the Games: 2020
Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - December 29, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Bring that beat back

We need more video memes from this video..

Movie of the Year 2020

All it needed for a dognose 10/10 would be a few explosions.

Side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine include...

LOL.

Work smart

Not all heroes wear capes.

Angry Bill Belichick is a meme goldmine

The Patriots being eliminated from playoff contention is pretty neat.

Diabotical Season 2 starts today!

Check out these hot and spicy patch notes!

Sobriety is cool!

In moderation.

FUCK MITCH MCCONNELL

All my homies hate Mitch McConnell.

Fuck Mitch McConnell.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 29, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

