Evening Reading - December 25, 2020 - Christmas
It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It's Dr. Fauci Day!
In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC.— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020
We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf
I hope he had a good 80th birthday.
:)
I'M SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU! pic.twitter.com/38424qfoun— Faces in Things (@FacesPics) December 25, 2020
:)
Swing Art
How to swing paint to make $50,000 paintings— Tips & Tricks (@awkwardgoogle) December 25, 2020
By Callen Schaub Art (https://t.co/vZNFRiFBAP) pic.twitter.com/0pKCncEcsI
But show it to me...
It's cold
By any means necessary 😂 pic.twitter.com/bosrT97UCD— Jenise Shakea Hart (@imxxxdark) December 2, 2020
Who has time to look cute when it is freezing?
Meanwhile in Pakistan...
Arcade center in Karachi 😬 pic.twitter.com/rFCEsDszNe— vSlash | RB | Arslan Ash 🌳 (@ArslanAsh95) December 25, 2020
Tekken has a legit esports scene in Pakistan.
Are you still a believer in Santa?
Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: "Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it's marginal, right?" pic.twitter.com/VHexvFSbQ1— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 25, 2018
It's marginal right?
What if cat video?
December 25, 2020
It worked again!
Merry Christmas, Internet
December 25, 2020
I’m dreaming of a white Christmas 🎁 pic.twitter.com/lwpyvl0HU6— Tegridy Farms (@tegridyfarms) December 25, 2020
Take it away, Santa! Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/zUdpsNboht— Swedish Robot Fish (@SwedeRobotFish) December 24, 2020
December 25, 2020
Santa is maintaining social distance so he deputized the reindeer to deliver gifts and WE DO NOT PLAY GAMES ANYMORE. 🦌🚨 pic.twitter.com/H5PLcC2eAv— Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) December 25, 2020
OH SHIT pic.twitter.com/coiDRmm8KT— 🎀💖A Very Merry Boom 💖🎀 (@Sonicboom2410) December 25, 2020
merry christmas i got drunk one night and ordered a bunch of custom fake moviepass hats for my friends. dinner table lookin like the mf prestige pic.twitter.com/AcSKG0BR70— demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) December 25, 2020
For the next 48 hours. Any money made on my bandcamp will be going to a family that couldn't have a Christmas this year.— Popskyy (@popskyy) December 25, 2020
Will post proof and receipts.
Anyone that spends anything will get my next album 100% Free. Just make sure to Enter your email. https://t.co/tKkgxI0gtb
We are also doing another Shackmas Giveaway right here on the Chatty.
