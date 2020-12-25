Evening Reading - December 25, 2020 - Christmas It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's Dr. Fauci Day!

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC.



We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

I hope he had a good 80th birthday.

:)

I'M SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU! pic.twitter.com/38424qfoun — Faces in Things (@FacesPics) December 25, 2020

:)

Swing Art

How to swing paint to make $50,000 paintings

By Callen Schaub Art (https://t.co/vZNFRiFBAP) pic.twitter.com/0pKCncEcsI — Tips & Tricks (@awkwardgoogle) December 25, 2020

But show it to me...

It's cold

By any means necessary 😂 pic.twitter.com/bosrT97UCD — Jenise Shakea Hart (@imxxxdark) December 2, 2020

Who has time to look cute when it is freezing?

Meanwhile in Pakistan...

Arcade center in Karachi 😬 pic.twitter.com/rFCEsDszNe — vSlash | RB | Arslan Ash 🌳 (@ArslanAsh95) December 25, 2020

Tekken has a legit esports scene in Pakistan.

Are you still a believer in Santa?

Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: "Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it's marginal, right?" pic.twitter.com/VHexvFSbQ1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 25, 2018

It's marginal right?

What if cat video?

It worked again!

Merry Christmas, Internet

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas 🎁 pic.twitter.com/lwpyvl0HU6 — Tegridy Farms (@tegridyfarms) December 25, 2020

Take it away, Santa! Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/zUdpsNboht — Swedish Robot Fish (@SwedeRobotFish) December 24, 2020

Santa is maintaining social distance so he deputized the reindeer to deliver gifts and WE DO NOT PLAY GAMES ANYMORE. 🦌🚨 pic.twitter.com/H5PLcC2eAv — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) December 25, 2020

OH SHIT pic.twitter.com/coiDRmm8KT — 🎀💖A Very Merry Boom 💖🎀 (@Sonicboom2410) December 25, 2020

merry christmas i got drunk one night and ordered a bunch of custom fake moviepass hats for my friends. dinner table lookin like the mf prestige pic.twitter.com/AcSKG0BR70 — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) December 25, 2020

For the next 48 hours. Any money made on my bandcamp will be going to a family that couldn't have a Christmas this year.

Will post proof and receipts.

Anyone that spends anything will get my next album 100% Free. Just make sure to Enter your email. https://t.co/tKkgxI0gtb — Popskyy (@popskyy) December 25, 2020

We are also doing another Shackmas Giveaway right here on the Chatty.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 25, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog, but she acts like it is the end of the world when I go upstairs or to the bathroom without her.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.