Evening Reading - December 22, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. I will be doing my Briefcase Man duties for the night, and throughout most of our break. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The US government might give you $2000

Y’all probably didn’t know this, but this tiny lil pocket on your jeans is for your second stimulus. pic.twitter.com/IpwKfFRaSj — chief queef. aka hot comb. (@OhJodi_) December 22, 2020

Maybe.

Thanks Tim Sweeney!

Pretty much my exact thoughts when getting anything from the Epic Games Store during December pic.twitter.com/FULRRZFVZI — Kurt Colbeck (@KurtColbeck) December 22, 2020

I love the free games.

Some DS content

Hit me again.

Rip Twitter 3DS pic.twitter.com/l0bhWHZYls — Ya Boy Adam #MrARForSmash (@AdamKampen) December 21, 2020

Now, I'm sad..

Did you hear that the Steelers lost to the Bengals?

i made this. don’t let it flop. pic.twitter.com/OrjZJGKytX — gabb 🌟 (@gabbgoudy) December 22, 2020

LOL

Waking up to see the Steelers did indeed lose to the Bengals last night. pic.twitter.com/SG4aIQRQnp — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 22, 2020

How bout them bungles?

What about the dog pictures?

That's the stuff.

พิน่อกลายเป็นต้นคริสมาสคับ 🥺🎄 pic.twitter.com/eF90tp2IPa — III 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙟𝙚𝙣𝙤 (@cosmosfarny) December 20, 2020

Raw Fury did a thing

Dear gamer. We decided that we wanted to give back to the community, and take steps towards changing some stuff. Starting now, Raw Fury’s publishing agreement is available for any and all to read.



Here is the blog post regarding why we decided to do this: https://t.co/bNMLKvMC51 pic.twitter.com/gA4GmPC1uD — Raw Fury (@RawFury) December 22, 2020

It's kinda cool. Kinda snack.

Kate's Cat Corner!

Kitties!

Shacknews End of Year Game Jam announced

It's time for the @shacknews End Of Year Jam.https://t.co/QV0RDf95w5 — Michael Russell (@RomSteady) December 20, 2020

Thanks, RomSteady!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.