Xur's location and wares for December 18, 2020 - Destiny 2 Find out Xur's location and wares for December 18, 2020, in Destiny 2 right here.

It’s that time of the week again, Destiny 2 players, and that means it’s time to grab your Legendary Shards and take a look at all the stuff Xur has to offer. Looking to find Xur’s location today and get a glance at his wares before you buy? Here’s what you need to know.

Xur’s location and wares for December 18, 2020 - Destiny 2

Check Winding Cove in the EDZ to find Xur.

As the year gets closer to ending, it’s almost time for our last visit to Xur in 2020. But we aren’t there quite yet. For now, Xur can be found over in the EDZ and he’s selling the following items:

Fotracer - 23 Legendary Shards

FElwinter's Helm - 23 Legendary Shards

Severance Enclosure - 23 Legendary Shards

The Jade Rabbit - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Now that you’ve got a good idea of what all Xur has to offer, it’s time to start talking about the Dawning. Destiny 2’s holiday event is now well underway and while you’re out there spending those Legendary Shards you’ve worked so hard to gather, you’ll also want to check out our Destiny 2 Dawning guide for more info on how to complete all those new objectives you’ve found yourself with. Did we mention that we also did a handy guide on how to farm Legendary Shards that you should check out, too?

Destiny 2 has seen its bumps and bruises this year, but Xur’s arrival each week has been a constant throughout what otherwise has been a tumultuous year. We’re interested to see what the new year brings for our friendly Agent of the Nine, and if Bungie has any big plans in store for him. For now, though, we’ll have to settle with buying up all the goodies that he currently has available for sale.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares for December 18, 2020, you can head back over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide for even more helpful info.