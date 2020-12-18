Evening Reading - December 18, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Bet on Black: How Microsoft and Xbox Changed Pop Culture, Part 1
- PS5 review: It's what's on the inside that counts
- Xbox Series X review: The future is not here
- Cyberpunk 2077 review: Glitch in the matrix
- Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
- Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
- Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store, offers refunds
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
LOOP DADDY
Let's get some positivity out there.
Metronomes are weird
Metronomes started randomly synchronize after a short period of time as they influence each other through the side-to-side motion of their shared base, a mechanical realization of the mathematical "Kuramoto model".— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) December 15, 2020
Source: UCLA Physics & Astronomy https://t.co/oofDTBb7Jq pic.twitter.com/cYnwFrF50W
Physics is weird!
Asch Experiment
The Asch Experiment pic.twitter.com/yasgDS9aom— Mountain Bear 🐻 (@MountainBear_) December 10, 2020
Humans are strange creatures.
The Four Humors
December 14, 2020
Diagnosing your Windows sickness.
Are you having fun, Dril asks.
"Are we having FUN yet ??"— wint (@dril) December 16, 2020
- DRIL 2021
No, Dril. We're not. But hopefully in 2021 we are! 2020 can get out of here.
Dana the Comedian
if i were an employer i wouldnt be worried about hiring a woman who’s pregnant expecting child, i would be worried about hiring me, a girl who has a crush and is expecting text back from boy— Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) December 16, 2020
Dana has some real pearlers on her Twitter account.
You're a Cyberpunk fan?
Name its first release date.
Sharing the love
Creative types are hard to praise.
Welcome... to Cyberpunk!
The janky Jurassic Park music really makes this.
GameCube vibing
This is the most beautiful thing I've ever fucking seen pic.twitter.com/f9BitcchLH— Luke has been dead for years (@Beardynoise) December 12, 2020
This tune is so good in all its formats.
