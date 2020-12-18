New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 18, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

LOOP DADDY

Let's get some positivity out there.

Metronomes are weird

Physics is weird!

Asch Experiment

Humans are strange creatures.

The Four Humors

Diagnosing your Windows sickness.

Are you having fun, Dril asks.

No, Dril. We're not. But hopefully in 2021 we are! 2020 can get out of here.

Dana the Comedian

Dana has some real pearlers on her Twitter account.

You're a Cyberpunk fan?

Name its first release date.

Sharing the love

Creative types are hard to praise.

Welcome... to Cyberpunk!

The janky Jurassic Park music really makes this.

GameCube vibing

This tune is so good in all its formats.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to usher in your weekend! He's all stretchy and snoozy.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

