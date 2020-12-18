Evening Reading - December 18, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

LOOP DADDY

Let's get some positivity out there.

Metronomes are weird

Metronomes started randomly synchronize after a short period of time as they influence each other through the side-to-side motion of their shared base, a mechanical realization of the mathematical "Kuramoto model".



Source: UCLA Physics & Astronomy https://t.co/oofDTBb7Jq pic.twitter.com/cYnwFrF50W — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) December 15, 2020

Physics is weird!

Asch Experiment

The Asch Experiment pic.twitter.com/yasgDS9aom — Mountain Bear 🐻 (@MountainBear_) December 10, 2020

Humans are strange creatures.

The Four Humors

Diagnosing your Windows sickness.

Are you having fun, Dril asks.

"Are we having FUN yet ??"

- DRIL 2021 — wint (@dril) December 16, 2020

No, Dril. We're not. But hopefully in 2021 we are! 2020 can get out of here.

Dana the Comedian

if i were an employer i wouldnt be worried about hiring a woman who’s pregnant expecting child, i would be worried about hiring me, a girl who has a crush and is expecting text back from boy — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) December 16, 2020

Dana has some real pearlers on her Twitter account.

You're a Cyberpunk fan?

Name its first release date.

Sharing the love

Creative types are hard to praise.

Welcome... to Cyberpunk!

The janky Jurassic Park music really makes this.

GameCube vibing

This is the most beautiful thing I've ever fucking seen pic.twitter.com/f9BitcchLH — Luke has been dead for years (@Beardynoise) December 12, 2020

This tune is so good in all its formats.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to usher in your weekend! He's all stretchy and snoozy.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.