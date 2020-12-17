Evening Reading - December 17, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Henry Cavill is just like us
For real though, he seems like a great bloke.
Nature is metal
#mnwx you’re gonna wanna watch this one @ReedTimmerAccu @spann @JYuhasKSTP @ialto86 @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/njMOZiCprm— Michael Marz (@MichaelMarz1) July 9, 2020
Look at this little twister.
Bomberman 64
have yall actually looked at the Bomberman model from Bomberman 64 aka 爆ボンバーマン ? pic.twitter.com/r7o5tkkJv9— Anton TWITCH CONCERT DEC 19TH Corazza (@AntonMCorazza) December 17, 2020
I love this series.
Are you an introvert?
the introvert pic.twitter.com/LiIbUVM0GG— phil (@PhilJamesson) December 17, 2020
Or are you just mean?
Bed early
Having a nap at 8pm so I can stay up all night being a Stupid fuckhead— nina oyama (@ninaoyama) December 14, 2020
Now, time to stay up all night.
Cyberpunk is technically "out" this year
December 17, 2020
But really, it will likely be "complete" next year.
Skyrim meets Pirates
Skyrim Theme into Pirates Theme pic.twitter.com/kGRmhAR7FI— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) December 17, 2020
Time to boot up Skyrim again and then maybe Sea of Thieves.
Have another Nina meme
There is something about an Art Gallery that makes everyone want to put their hands behind their back and wander around like an old man, don’t know why this happens, it remains one of life’s greatest unsolved mysteries— nina oyama (@ninaoyama) December 16, 2020
I might go to an art gallery these holidays.
So excited
All these "first immunization" photos and still no one is happier than the first guy to buy legal weed in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/ztqQQ6H19A— Andrea Woo | 鄔瑞楓 (@AndreaWoo) December 16, 2020
Look at that cheeky grin.
