Evening Reading - December 17, 2020

Henry Cavill is just like us

For real though, he seems like a great bloke.

Nature is metal

Look at this little twister.

Bomberman 64

have yall actually looked at the Bomberman model from Bomberman 64 aka 爆ボンバーマン ? pic.twitter.com/r7o5tkkJv9 — Anton TWITCH CONCERT DEC 19TH Corazza (@AntonMCorazza) December 17, 2020

I love this series.

Are you an introvert?

Or are you just mean?

Bed early

Having a nap at 8pm so I can stay up all night being a Stupid fuckhead — nina oyama (@ninaoyama) December 14, 2020

Now, time to stay up all night.

Cyberpunk is technically "out" this year

But really, it will likely be "complete" next year.

Skyrim meets Pirates

Skyrim Theme into Pirates Theme pic.twitter.com/kGRmhAR7FI — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) December 17, 2020

Time to boot up Skyrim again and then maybe Sea of Thieves.

Have another Nina meme

There is something about an Art Gallery that makes everyone want to put their hands behind their back and wander around like an old man, don’t know why this happens, it remains one of life’s greatest unsolved mysteries — nina oyama (@ninaoyama) December 16, 2020

I might go to an art gallery these holidays.

So excited

All these "first immunization" photos and still no one is happier than the first guy to buy legal weed in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/ztqQQ6H19A — Andrea Woo | 鄔瑞楓 (@AndreaWoo) December 16, 2020

Look at that cheeky grin.

Here's Rad having a good sleep. When he's fast asleep he smooshes his face into a blanket.

