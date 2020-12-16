How to upgrade & modify weapons - Cyberpunk 2077 Learn how to improve your weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 through modifications and upgrades.

Weapons are one of the many ways of interacting with Night City in Cyberpunk 2077. As you progress through the game, upgrading and modifying weapons will be a top priority, especially as the enemies and situations you find yourself in get more difficult.

How to upgrade weapons

Upgrading your weapons and gear in Cyberpunk 2077 is a complex process. When you first start the game, it’s likely you won’t actually have the resources to upgrade and improve your weapons. However, as you work through the game, you will inevitably need to boost your weapon’s damage output.

To upgrade your weapon, navigate to the Crafting area of the pause screen. This is the tab to the left of Inventory. Once in this tab, you will see a Crafting and Upgrades tab. Select the Upgrades tab to see what gear is currently available for upgrade.

Find the weapon you want to upgrade and select it. A list of required resources will be highlighted down the middle of the screen. On the right-hand side will be what is changing about the weapon. In the image above, the Skippy Iconic weapon will have its DPS improved along with its overall damage.

Keep in mind you will need to be the correct level in order to upgrade items. You will also need to be able to craft Legendary items in the event an upgrade will make the weapon boost to the Legendary tier.

How to modify weapons

As for modifying weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, this can be done in the Inventory. Select the weapon in your inventory you want to modify, this will open a new screen. Here you can see the individual attachment and mod slots.

Each of the attachments and mods will be listed on the right-hand side. There will be small cost associated with equipping an attachment. You can also unequip any mods or attachments you no longer want to use or want to put on another weapon.

Upgrading and modifying your weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 takes a few resources and there may be some other requirements. However, taking the time to level the required skills and find the necessary resources will allow you to improve your weapons. Stop by the Shacknews Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough for more overviews of the game's mechanics as well as explanations of different systems.