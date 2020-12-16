New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - December 16, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Aunty Donna

Cowdoy in the city!

Cyberpunk 2077 car summoning

Perfect delivery.

This is how you do it

Hopefully more good progress to be made.

Sore losers

Everything is a conspiracy to some people.

Ironing multiple times a day

Wrinkled clothing is unacceptable.

Dead or Alive boob giggle physics reference

Some advanced tech on display here.

It's your own project

Keep trying to make it better.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Raddy's nap time!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola