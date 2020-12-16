Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Aunty Donna
Cowdoy in the city!
Cyberpunk 2077 car summoning
December 13, 2020
Perfect delivery.
This is how you do it
The new District Attorney of Los Angeles County did not come to play. Sworn in and then posted this 2h later: pic.twitter.com/NZhwR2P8Z9— bee merry and bright 🎄🐝 (@soapachu) December 12, 2020
Hopefully more good progress to be made.
Sore losers
In retrospect...— 𝕎𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕂𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕝𝕒𝕜𝕖 (@wkerslake) December 12, 2020
Should have realized that folks still flying confederate flags might have a hard time processing that they lost.
Everything is a conspiracy to some people.
Ironing multiple times a day
you only iron once per day? you want to walk around looking like a guys nut sack? come to macys looking like that and youll lose some teeth— wint (@dril) December 13, 2020
Wrinkled clothing is unacceptable.
Dead or Alive boob giggle physics reference
Considering talking to women was an impossibility, the Dead or Alive devs had to go elsewhere for physics reference.... https://t.co/j6IzwayoXZ— Steven Blomkamp 🌾 (@sblomkamp) December 13, 2020
Some advanced tech on display here.
It's your own project
when a parent is annoyed w their kid it's like... ok you're the one who made it. sorry you don't like your own art project.— Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) December 11, 2020
Keep trying to make it better.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
It's Raddy's nap time!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Evening Reading - December 16, 2020