Evening Reading - December 16, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Aunty Donna

Cowdoy in the city!

Cyberpunk 2077 car summoning

Perfect delivery.

This is how you do it

The new District Attorney of Los Angeles County did not come to play. Sworn in and then posted this 2h later: pic.twitter.com/NZhwR2P8Z9 — bee merry and bright 🎄🐝 (@soapachu) December 12, 2020

Hopefully more good progress to be made.

Sore losers

In retrospect...



Should have realized that folks still flying confederate flags might have a hard time processing that they lost. — 𝕎𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕂𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕝𝕒𝕜𝕖 (@wkerslake) December 12, 2020

Everything is a conspiracy to some people.

Ironing multiple times a day

you only iron once per day? you want to walk around looking like a guys nut sack? come to macys looking like that and youll lose some teeth — wint (@dril) December 13, 2020

Wrinkled clothing is unacceptable.

Dead or Alive boob giggle physics reference

Considering talking to women was an impossibility, the Dead or Alive devs had to go elsewhere for physics reference.... https://t.co/j6IzwayoXZ — Steven Blomkamp 🌾 (@sblomkamp) December 13, 2020

Some advanced tech on display here.

It's your own project

when a parent is annoyed w their kid it's like... ok you're the one who made it. sorry you don't like your own art project. — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) December 11, 2020

Keep trying to make it better.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Raddy's nap time!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.