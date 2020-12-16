Shackstream: Skankcore64: Episode 23 - Blasted corpse Blast Corps continues this week as Bryan tries to make a bit more progress.

You’ve been waiting all week for your Skankcore64 Shackstream, so here’s your fix! Bryan “Skankcore” Lefler is taking back to the explosive world of Blast Corps to see if he can smash everything to pieces before the missile explodes and blows everything up. There’s logic to be found here, I promise. Come and check out the stream below!

Today's Skankcore64 stream is set to start at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET this evening. Skankcore will be continuing his journey through Blast Corps and hopefully have a bit more luck when it comes to clearing stages. Last stream, our poor dear Skank made a bit of progress before running up against a wall for two hours. Ouch!

Are you just joining us? Well here’s a rundown of what Skankcore is doing. Bryan is working his way through every single Nintendo 64 game released in North America. That includes such gems as Quest 64 and Superman 64, as well as some actual good games like Blast Corps and the Banjo-Kazooie titles.

