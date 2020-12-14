Where to find the Rayfield Caliburn - Cyberpunk 2077 Get around Night City in style by finding the fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077, the Rayfield Caliburn.

There are a lot of things players can do in Cyberpunk 2077, but finding and taking the Rayfield Caliburn is certainly one of the most important. This is one of the fastest vehicles in the game and you can get it for free if you know where to look.

Rayfield Caliburn location – Cyberpunk 2077

The Rayfield Caliburn is a fantastic vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077. This sleek and stylish machine absolutely tears around the streets of Night City or the dusty roads of the Badlands. However, it’s a rather expensive vehicle, unless you get it for free. To unlock the Rayfield Caliburn for free, you will need to complete a few steps:

Complete the Ghost Town mission Wait a few days Go to the Badlands Search north west of the fast travel point for a tunnel off the main road Open the container to find the Rayfield Caliburn

To get the Rayfield Caliburn for free, start by working your way through the story until you’ve finished the Ghost Town mission. From here, you may be able to acquire the car through a payment, but don’t do this. Instead, wait a few in-game days or go and do some other quests. At this point, the vehicle can be found on the map.

When the days have passed, make your way to the Badlands. There’s a tunnel off the main road to the northwest of the fast travel point. Travel down this tunnel to locate a shipping container. Inside the container is the Rayfield Caliburn. Jump into the car to add it to your garage. From here on out, you can summon it as your own personal vehicle.

There are a whole lot of these sorts of hidden gems and secrets dotted around the map of Cyberpunk 2077. Another must-have addition is the Skippy Iconic pistol. Make sure you stop by the Shacknews Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough for even more great pieces.