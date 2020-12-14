Unboxing & review: Legends in 3D: Mr. Stay-Puft bust Greg unboxes a Mr. Stay-Puft bust from Diamond Select Toys.

Fans of Ghostbusters, and indeed many other franchises, love their collectible items. Whether it’s a Proton pack, figurine of one of the main cast, or a replica of an iconic ghost, Ghostbusters fans love them all. For those that can’t get enough of this classic film from the ‘80s, we’ve got a treat for you. In this Unboxing & Review video, I look at the Mr. Stay-Puft bust from Diamond Select Toys. Please, check it out below!

Based on the 1984 Ghostbusters film, the Mr. Stay-Puft bust is an exclusive figure of the Legends in 3D line from Diamond Select Toys. This impressive collectible sits at roughly ten inches tall and is mounted atop of a replica of Dana Barrett’s apartment building.

The figure comes with a unique card showcasing its number (out of 1,000) as well as information on the designer and sculptor: Joe Allard and Rocco Tartamella respectively. The figure itself is well-made and features some great highlights, such as the shadows around Mr. Stay-Puft’s eyes and mouth. There’s also a lot of fine detail in the top of the building, such as the imagery of the Temple of Gozer, the texturing of the bricks and windows, as well as the haunting faces in the corners.

Those that want to get one for themselves can find the Mr. Stay-Puft bust on the Diamond Select Toys site. The bust retails for $175 USD.