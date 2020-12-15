New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Nintendo Indie World December 15 livestream here

Come and watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase for the latest news about indie titles coming to Nintendo Switch.
Sam Chandler
13

We might be in the final push toward the holiday break but that doesn’t stop the news and announcements from rolling on in. Nintendo is having a special Indie World Showcase today and you can watch the excitement unfold right here at Shacknews. Check out the stream below!

Indie World – December 15 Showcase

The Indie World Showcase is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on December 15. The presentation is set to last roughly 15 minutes and will feature new and exciting announcements about indie titles coming to Nintendo Switch.

Because this is an indie games showcase, viewers should set their expectations accordingly. That means there will be no news about the next Legend of Zelda game and likely nothing said about Metroid. What there will be, though, is plenty of goodness to enjoy in the form of indie titles.

One such title many players have been eagerly anticipating heading to Switch is Disco Elysium. The game was announced as a coming to consoles during last week’s Game Awards show, but some more gameplay footage certainly wouldn’t go astray.

If you find that you’ve missed an announcement or didn’t quite catch what was said, make sure you check out the Shacknews Nintendo Indie World page. This topic will have our coverage of the event, including news, announcements, and all the information on other surprises. While you’re here, make sure to stop by in the Chatty thread before, during, and after the show to let us know what you hope is coming to the system as well as your thoughts on what’s announced.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 15, 2020 5:00 AM

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 6:29 AM

      Here's hoping for some good stuffs!

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:03 AM

      Fistifluffs is a good idea that looks like it has bad execution :(

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:04 AM

      This is super fucking cringey, where did they get these people?

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:06 AM

      Tunche looks like it could be fun if priced right.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:07 AM

      Cyber-Shadow from Yacht Club looks good too!

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:07 AM

      Ninja Gaiden!

      • digital_d legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 15, 2020 9:08 AM

        I thought "Strider" when I first saw it.

        • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 15, 2020 9:10 AM

          This type of game is cool but I already have The Messenger and Hollow Knight and Dead Cells and a bunch of other stuff I need to play first. Looks good though.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:09 AM

      Calico is going to be very big with a certain niche, that is not me.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:11 AM

      So gnosia looks like an adventure game version of Among Us but I don't think it's going to catch on like they hope.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:12 AM

      Happy Game going for that horrifying cute vibe. I guess it's a puzzle game? Huh.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:13 AM

      Super Meatboy Forever on the Switch December 23rd.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:16 AM

      That trash sailors game looked interesting

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:16 AM

      Trash Sailors looks interesting.

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 15, 2020 9:18 AM

        Looks like someone fleshing out the Mario Party canoe game into something more.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:16 AM

      Lots of puzzle/adventure games. Geez.
      Finding Paradise going for those Stardew Valley vibes.
      Among Us hitting the Swtich today.

    • digital_d legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:17 AM

      Among Us launches today!

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 9:17 AM

      Looks like they're done, nothing about Silksong which is disappointing considering the tweet yesterday :(

      • tightropetandy
        reply
        December 15, 2020 9:29 AM

        yup, what a tease!

      • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 15, 2020 9:30 AM

        Fuck that PR dude. That was dirty to spin everyone up. Finish the fucking game already.

        • Max Da Costa
          reply
          December 15, 2020 9:41 AM

          woaaaaah GAMER RAGE!!!!!!!!!! work harder you lazy FUCKS BABY WANTS HIS GAME

          • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            December 15, 2020 9:42 AM

            He purposely spun up fans of the game after almost a year of silence from the dev team. I think some expectation of news about it was reasonable. Thanks for the personal attacks though.

