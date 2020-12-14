New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - December 14, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Monday night in North America, which means it's still technically my birthday somewhere in the world. What a splendid day it was. Now, let's look at some of the things posted on Shacknews today and then at some memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Contacting Tracing in Australia

Time to call in the experts.

What

Meat eaters are weird, man.

Poor Yorick

Did you know him?

How to remove watermarks from artwork

This is a great tip.

No escape

Cute key.

Black Lives Matter

Support local businesses.

Seinfeld

Close-talkers are the worst.

Stop the bullying

Let Rudolph play.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Rad!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola