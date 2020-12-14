Evening Reading - December 14, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Monday night in North America, which means it's still technically my birthday somewhere in the world. What a splendid day it was. Now, let's look at some of the things posted on Shacknews today and then at some memes.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life livestream schedule - Week of December 14, 2020
- Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
- The Game Awards 2020 winners, announcements, & trailers
- How to get a Samurai jacket - Cyberpunk 2077
- CD Projekt Red apologizes for poor Cyberpunk 2077 performance, offers refunds
- CD Projekt execs to no longer tie Cyberpunk 2077 dev bonuses to Metacritic following buggy launch
- TerraMaster launches U4-111 storage server
- Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble! comes to Nintendo Switch Online
- Hearthstone update 19.2 patch notes add Old Gods to Battlegrounds, nerf Demon Hunter
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Contacting Tracing in Australia
What's the secret behind NSW's Covid Contact Tracing? Find out by watching this sketch i wrote with @ninaoyama for the @chaser's war on 2020. Directed by @jennaown & @vzerbst who also star in it and made it v good imo. pic.twitter.com/vDBr52gLCP— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) December 14, 2020
Time to call in the experts.
What
What the heck pic.twitter.com/ZUD1NCz4QV— Minion Death Cult Podcast (@miniondeathcult) December 13, 2020
Meat eaters are weird, man.
Poor Yorick
December 14, 2020
Did you know him?
How to remove watermarks from artwork
THIS pic.twitter.com/mFaV9uDpDd— finn @ diluc come home (@azuresiegfrieds) December 12, 2020
This is a great tip.
No escape
December 14, 2020
Cute key.
Black Lives Matter
New Orleans Chef Jason Goodenough isn’t having it. The only thing I know for sure about this week is I’m getting food at his Carrollton Market. pic.twitter.com/ttO3b2rNzx— Michael Tisserand (@m_tisserand) December 14, 2020
Support local businesses.
Seinfeld
how im talking to everyone once i get the vacine pic.twitter.com/tfmCvrr3V9— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) December 14, 2020
Close-talkers are the worst.
Stop the bullying
just found out they wouldn’t let rudolph join in any reindeer games pic.twitter.com/7qqXXjZEqU— anja (@internetanja) December 13, 2020
Let Rudolph play.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
It's Rad!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 14, 2020