How to get a Samurai jacket - Cyberpunk 2077 Trying to get that Samurai jacket from the trailers in Cyberpunk 2077? Here's what you need to know.

The Samurai jacket has become one of the most iconic pieces of clothing thanks to constantly appearing in Cyberpunk 2077’s marketing throughout the years. Now, as players explore the world of Night City, some are looking to get their hands on that very jacket. Luckily, we can help.

This article contains spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077’s main story and side quests.

How to get a Samurai Jacket – Cyberpunk 2077

The Samurai jacket is a special jacket in Cyberpunk 2077 and one that can only be acquired during the side quest Chippin’ In. This side quest is unlocked after progressing through the main story in Cyberpunk 2077. To complete this quest, you have to let Johnny take control. After his night out, V will meet up with Rogue for a mission and she’ll give you a Samurai replica jacket as a gift. If you’re looking to hit that rocker look, then it can definitely help.

The jacket is a nice touch, and one that comes with a good bit of armor depending on your level and progression at the time. Completing Chippin’ In will also unlock some additional missions for you, which gives you even more ways to explore Johnny’s story and meet some of the other important people from his past.

These missions are a good way to really dive deep into Johnny and V’s relationship as a whole, so story lovers will want to explore it as much as possible. Completing them will also unlock some other iconic clothing items, but we won’t spoil all the details on those in this article.

