TerraMaster launches U4-111 storage server

TerraMaster's latest NAS device is its most ambitious yet.
Donovan Erskine
3

TerraMaster is known for manufacturing high-end NAS devices, which can be used for additional media storage. Particularly useful for those that work in video, these devices are a secure way to store large amounts of media without taking up all the space on a hard drive or SSD. The company has revealed their latest product, the U4-111.

TerraMaster shared details about the U4-111 with Shacknews via a press release. “It is powered by an Intel Celeron 1.5GHz (2.3GHz burst clock) quad-core processor and comes equipped with 4GB memory (upgradeable to 8GB). The TerraMaster U4-111 offers a balance of features to deliver a cost-effective storage solution with stable and reliable performance.”

The TerraMaster U4-111 is available now for $799 and can be found on the manufacturers website.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 14, 2020 10:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, TerraMaster launches U4-111 storage server

    • bobokiller legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 14, 2020 11:06 AM

      Something tells me they won't sell many for 99,999$ USD.

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 14, 2020 11:24 AM

        LOL, yeah that has to be a placeholder price that they forgot to remove/update. No way a 4-bay NAS (which I personally find no need to have those rackmounted, get at least an 8-bay or don't even bother) goes for that much.

