Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.04 patch notes address quest bugs Cyberpunk 2077 is looking to squash some bugs with the game's first hotfix, which addresses some questing issues and a pesky issue regarding copyrighted music.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been out in the wild for roughly a day, but the team at CD Projekt RED is still working diligently to deliver an optimal gaming experience. It hasn't taken long for the team to deploy the game's first hotfix, which should be hitting PC and PlayStation right about now and will look to address some various quest issues that have surfaced.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.04 patch notes

Here are the full patch notes for Hotfix 1.04, taken from the Cyberpunk 2077 website:

Quests

Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.

Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.

Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.

Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.

Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.

Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.

Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.

Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.

Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.

Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.

Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.

Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.

Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.

Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.

Other quest fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.

Visual

Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.

Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.

Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.

Performance & Stability

Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Miscellaneous

Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.

Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on.

PC-specific

Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.

Console-specific

Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.

Fixed "The Wasteland" achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.

Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in Americas.

Beyond the various questing and stability fixes, streamers will be relieved to see that the issue with copyrighted music has been addressed. While Cyberpunk 2077 has a pretty awesome soundtrack, streamers have had to check off the Disable Copyrighted Music option in order to take the game to Twitch without triggering a DMCA strike. Imagine their surprise when a song slipped through the cracks, leading CD Projekt RED to recommend streamers mute their music entirely. Thankfully, this issue looks to be resolved.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.04 should be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 right now. The Xbox Series X and Xbox One hotfixes should be coming a little later. If you're just starting the game, you have a full world to explore. If you don't know where to begin, be sure to check out our full Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough.