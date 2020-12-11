Shacknews Year-End Dumpstravaganza News Bonanza 2020 It's the end of the year, and we've got one last big Shacknews Dump left in us to cap things off. Join us as we let loose with a 2020 Dump finale!

It has been… a buck wild 2020. Who knew what kind of challenges we’d face? But here we are at the end of time that is the final steps between this rotten year and 2021. It’s hard to tell what next year will bring, but as we approach, we have one more 2020 Dump left in us to bid farewell to this year. Bear witness as we embark on the Shacknews Year-End Dumpstravaganza News Bonanza!

Of course, we come directly on the backs of The Game Awards 2020. There was an absolute gauntlet of reveals and topics there, so it’s most certainly something we’ll be dipping into. But one thing Geoff Keighley couldn’t supply was absolutely top-notch Tetris competition. Check it out as we chat about the astounding finish of the Classic Tetris World Championship 2020. It’s far more solid than Sonic, who may or may not be appearing on Netflix in a new 3D animated series?

Tune in as we talk about all these news stories and more on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. The Shacknews Year-End Dumpstravaganza News Bonanza is our farewell to 2020 news.

It’s been a couple weeks, so there’s no lack of content waiting to be unleashed on the Shacknews Year-End Dumpstravaganza News Bonanza. Join us as we let loose and grab the plunger to shove 2020 down the tubes once and for all.