New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life livestream schedule - Week of December 14, 2020

It's going to be a busy week of streaming here on Shacknews, take a look at what we've got planned.
Donovan Erskine
2

This week, Shacknews has a lot of ambitious plans in regards to streaming. We’re hard at work determining our slew of yearly awards, including Game of the Year, and we invite you to join us. To give exposure to some of our favorite titles of the year, various members of the Shack Staff will be streaming their favorites while making their case to both the viewers and their peers. During the week, these streams will also double as our contributions to Extra Life as we raise money for sick kids.

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of December 14, 2020

You can catch it all over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you prefer, you can watch the streams right here using the embed above. Here’s a comprehensive list of everything we’ve got planned for the week.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Monday December 14, 2020
Stream Name Host When to Watch
Resident Evil 3/Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Asif Khan and David Craddock 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Asif Khan + Shack Staff 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Asif Khan + Shack Staff 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Donovan Erskine 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET
Clubhouse Games TJ Denzer, Ozzie Mejia, and Asif Khan 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET
Super Mario 35 (Stevetendo) Steve Tyminski 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

Our Game of the Year/Extra Life streams will continue on Tuesday with more cool games and intense deliberations.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Tuesday December 15, 2020
Stream Name Host When to Watch
Wasteland 3 Josh Hawkins 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
Demon's Souls David Craddock, TJ Denzer, Asif Khan, and Donovan Erskine 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
The Last of Us Part 2 Donovan Erskine and Josh Hawkins 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET
Maneater/World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Greg Burke 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET
Hades TJ Denzer 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET
Streets of Rage 4 TJ Denzer, Blake Morse, Asif Khan 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

We'll wrap things up on Wednesday with our final full day of streaming.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Wednesday December 16, 2020
Stream Name Host When to Watch
Bugsnax Asif Khan and Blake Morse 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
Factorio Asif Khan 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
Diabotical Asif Khan + Shack Staff 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET
Crusader Kings 3 TJ Denzer 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET
Ghost of Tsushima Blake Morse and TJ Denzer 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET
Marvel's Avengers Blake Morse + Shack Staff 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET
Half-Life: Alyx Asif Khan 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Tune in on Saturday, December 19 for a special "Watching the Tape" stream with Asif Khan and Blake Morse. If you want to support the cause and donate to Extra Life, you can do so through the Shacknews Extra Life team. To support Shacknews specifically, you can give us your Prime Gaming subscription, or check out the Mercury page on our website. 

A lot of awesome games are getting shown off this week, so make sure you set a reminder so you don’t miss any of your favorites.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola