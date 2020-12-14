Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life livestream schedule - Week of December 14, 2020 It's going to be a busy week of streaming here on Shacknews, take a look at what we've got planned.

This week, Shacknews has a lot of ambitious plans in regards to streaming. We’re hard at work determining our slew of yearly awards, including Game of the Year, and we invite you to join us. To give exposure to some of our favorite titles of the year, various members of the Shack Staff will be streaming their favorites while making their case to both the viewers and their peers. During the week, these streams will also double as our contributions to Extra Life as we raise money for sick kids.

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of December 14, 2020

You can catch it all over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you prefer, you can watch the streams right here using the embed above. Here’s a comprehensive list of everything we’ve got planned for the week.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Monday December 14, 2020 Stream Name Host When to Watch Resident Evil 3/Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Asif Khan and David Craddock 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Animal Crossing: New Horizons Asif Khan + Shack Staff 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Asif Khan + Shack Staff 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Donovan Erskine 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET Clubhouse Games TJ Denzer, Ozzie Mejia, and Asif Khan 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Super Mario 35 (Stevetendo) Steve Tyminski 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

Our Game of the Year/Extra Life streams will continue on Tuesday with more cool games and intense deliberations.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Tuesday December 15, 2020 Stream Name Host When to Watch Wasteland 3 Josh Hawkins 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Demon's Souls David Craddock, TJ Denzer, Asif Khan, and Donovan Erskine 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET The Last of Us Part 2 Donovan Erskine and Josh Hawkins 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET Maneater/World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Greg Burke 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET Hades TJ Denzer 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Streets of Rage 4 TJ Denzer, Blake Morse, Asif Khan 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

We'll wrap things up on Wednesday with our final full day of streaming.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Wednesday December 16, 2020 Stream Name Host When to Watch Bugsnax Asif Khan and Blake Morse 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Factorio Asif Khan 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET Diabotical Asif Khan + Shack Staff 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET Crusader Kings 3 TJ Denzer 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET Ghost of Tsushima Blake Morse and TJ Denzer 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET Marvel's Avengers Blake Morse + Shack Staff 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Half-Life: Alyx Asif Khan 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Tune in on Saturday, December 19 for a special "Watching the Tape" stream with Asif Khan and Blake Morse. If you want to support the cause and donate to Extra Life, you can do so through the Shacknews Extra Life team. To support Shacknews specifically, you can give us your Prime Gaming subscription, or check out the Mercury page on our website.

A lot of awesome games are getting shown off this week, so make sure you set a reminder so you don’t miss any of your favorites.