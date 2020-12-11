Xur's location and wares for December 10, 2020 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine is back and brings a collection of Exotic loot for Guardians to spend their hard-earned Legendary Shards on.

Xur has returned to Destiny 2 for another weekend of selling his Exotic goods to the brave Guardians of Destiny 2. Here's where he can be found and what he's brought to the party.

Xur’s location and wares for December 10, 2020 - Destiny 2

Xur can be found in the Tower as of December 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. EST. He will depart the Tower and go back to wherever he calls home on December 15, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Trinity Ghoul ( - 23 Legendary Shards

Gwinsin Vest (Hunter Chest Armor) - 23 Legendary Shards

Armamentarium (Titan Chest Armor) - 23 Legendary Shards

Vesper of Radius (Warlock Chest Armor) - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Exotic Cipher - Xenology Quest

I've long given up on trying to tell Guardians what they should and shouldn't buy from Xur in Destiny 2. The truth is, you should buy it all. Frequent updates to the game mean an ever-changing meta where good guns become paper weights and bad guns become the latest must-have in Crucible matches. Buy whatever you don't have, even if you shard it or stuff it in the Vault for another day. You can always pull it from Collections.

Now that you know where Xur is and what he's selling, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide so you're always informed of the latest and greatest Guardian tactics.