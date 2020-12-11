Skyrim comes to Xbox Game Pass next week The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim arrives on Game Pass this month.

The 2020 Game Awards was stuffed with surprising announcements and reveals. Because of this, it was easy to overlook some of the smaller news drops. Xbox Game Pass showcased a bunch of titles coming to the gaming subscription service. It was during this trailer that we learned The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft showed a sizzle trailer highlighting a bunch of upcoming additions to Game Pass. Some of them we already knew about, such as Control and Doom Eternal. However, this is the first time we learned that Bethesda’s iconic RPG will be joining the program. Microsoft acquired Bethesda earlier this year, so this isn’t a shocking move, but it’s cool to have one of the most beloved games of the last decade on Game Pass.

Skyrim isn’t the only game joining Xbox Game Pass soon. Xbox Wire has a list of all the titles players can expect to see on the service in the near future:

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim (Android & Console)

Neoverse (Console)

Killer Queen Black (Console)

Among Us (PC)

Cybershadow (Console & PC)

The Medium (Console & PC)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Console & PC)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Console & PC)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Console & PC)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Console & PC)

With The Elder Scrolls 6 likely still a long way out, maybe an eleventh adventure through the land of Skyrim will be enough to hold you over. Microsoft had an impressive showing at the 2020 Game Awards, as it was announced that The Initiative is working on a new Perfect Dark game.

If you missed the show, check out our recap on all of the winners and reveals from last night.