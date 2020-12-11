New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Skyrim comes to Xbox Game Pass next week

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim arrives on Game Pass this month.
Donovan Erskine
2

The 2020 Game Awards was stuffed with surprising announcements and reveals. Because of this, it was easy to overlook some of the smaller news drops. Xbox Game Pass showcased a bunch of titles coming to the gaming subscription service. It was during this trailer that we learned The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft showed a sizzle trailer highlighting a bunch of upcoming additions to Game Pass. Some of them we already knew about, such as Control and Doom Eternal. However, this is the first time we learned that Bethesda’s iconic RPG will be joining the program. Microsoft acquired Bethesda earlier this year, so this isn’t a shocking move, but it’s cool to have one of the most beloved games of the last decade on Game Pass.

Skyrim isn’t the only game joining Xbox Game Pass soon. Xbox Wire has a list of all the titles players can expect to see on the service in the near future:

  • The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim (Android & Console)
  • Neoverse (Console)
  • Killer Queen Black (Console)
  • Among Us (PC)
  • Cybershadow (Console & PC)
  • The Medium (Console & PC)
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered (Console & PC)
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered (Console & PC)
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered (Console & PC)
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Console & PC)

With The Elder Scrolls 6 likely still a long way out, maybe an eleventh adventure through the land of Skyrim will be enough to hold you over. Microsoft had an impressive showing at the 2020 Game Awards, as it was announced that The Initiative is working on a new Perfect Dark game

If you missed the show, check out our recap on all of the winners and reveals from last night.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola