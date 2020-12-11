Evening Reading - December 11, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night. Where did that week go? It started really slow and then suddenly it was over. Well, I hope it was a productive week for you. It's the weekend now, big plans? Before you get underway with more Cyberpunk 2077 game time, how about you check out some of the stuff posted on Shacknews today? Next, let's peruse some memes.

*DOOM music starts*

Time to rip and tear. Always Sunny is such a good show.

It's almost New Years

what am i doing for new years eve? you mean THE KISSING HOLIDAY? nothing idiot — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) December 10, 2020

We can only hope that people will be sensible on December 31st/January 1st.

Cute rescue dogs

I don’t respect people who have cute rescue dogs. What did you rescue that dog from? Getting adopted by a different person two minutes later? — Dan Donohue (@Notbaddon) December 10, 2020

Rescue a mutt and then get back to me.

Nothing to see here

I think about this a lot pic.twitter.com/jDTHmUpm06 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 10, 2020

Nothing worrying at all.

Bernie is bae

10 years to the day after his famous 8+ hour filibuster against the extension of the bush tax cuts, bernie is again tonight on the senate floor fighting for working families. this time he’s trying to get direct payments to millions of people amid a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/K3IUhjqhw7 — mike casca (@cascamike) December 10, 2020

You don't know what you've got until it's gone.

I feel seen

I’m in this photo and I don’t like it. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0LexJbxyWh — Dr. Ashley N Edes (@DrAshleyEdes) December 10, 2020

Anxiety doesn't play fair.

Looking past a lot of things

twitter this week pic.twitter.com/edaltTxccE — Alolan Nolan 🏳️‍🌈 (@NolanFilter) December 10, 2020

People pick the wrong things to get worked up over.

New Smash champion

Mamma mia!

Yellow & Silver

Art is weird.

Here's a photo of Rad to help usher in your weekend! It's a favorite photo of mine.

