Evening Reading - December 11, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
5

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night. Where did that week go? It started really slow and then suddenly it was over. Well, I hope it was a productive week for you. It's the weekend now, big plans? Before you get underway with more Cyberpunk 2077 game time, how about you check out some of the stuff posted on Shacknews today? Next, let's peruse some memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

*DOOM music starts*

Time to rip and tear. Always Sunny is such a good show.

It's almost New Years

We can only hope that people will be sensible on December 31st/January 1st.

Cute rescue dogs

Rescue a mutt and then get back to me.

Nothing to see here

Nothing worrying at all.

Bernie is bae

You don't know what you've got until it's gone.

I feel seen

Anxiety doesn't play fair.

Looking past a lot of things

People pick the wrong things to get worked up over.

New Smash champion

Mamma mia!

Yellow & Silver

Art is weird.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to help usher in your weekend! It's a favorite photo of mine.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola