Evening Reading - December 10, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thursday night. Wow, for a week that has absolutely dragged on, today has evaporated before my very eyes. It's been a massive day of announcements, news, and plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 goodness. Let's take a moment to look through some things posted on Shacknews today and then at some memes.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Game Awards 2020 winners, announcements, & trailers
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond review - A nod back, a step forward
- How to have sex in Cyberpunk 2077
- Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC
- The Last of Us Part 2 wins Game of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut announced for 2021
- Back 4 Blood brings the Left 4 Dead experience to The Game Awards
- Sephiroth is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2's next DLC character
- Dragon Age 4 gets new trailer at The Game Awards 2020
- Ark 2 with Vin Diesel revealed at The Game Awards
- Fortnite adds Master Chief, Blood Gulch map & The Walking Dead characters
- Among Us' The Airship map gets 2021 departure at The Game Awards
- Mass Effect insists it's not dead at The Game Awards
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Perfect Dark developer interview
I can't wait to play another Perfect Dark game.
Cyberpunk 2077 on console
A Base PS4 trying to play Cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/5EaxlopmT4— TXA Smoove (@SneakySmoove) December 10, 2020
Seven year old consoles are not handling a cutting-edge game too well.
Even some PCs are struggling...
“Your graphics have been set to Medium” pic.twitter.com/iizbHNF0oC— Samuel Chandler (@SamuelChandler) October 14, 2018
Cyberpunk 2077 is demanding, yo
Photoshop skills
how come nobody told me you could do this in photoshop? well, there goes the rest of my day pic.twitter.com/25JPG3eNez— Jon Bois (@jon_bois) December 10, 2020
Whoa, extruding and squishing images. Sign me up.
King of the Hill still
December 10, 2020
King of the Hill is the perfect TV series.
Check out this artwork
Do YOU know what happens when you retweet my artwork? pic.twitter.com/QjnR6lFWBh— Gammatrap (@TheGammatrap) December 9, 2020
I think that last one is an interpretation of the Veiled. Creepy.
Essays are dead
how's making video essays going pic.twitter.com/HWHV3YcWxH— phil (@PhilJamesson) December 10, 2020
Apparently 180 characters is all you need for a nuanced conversation.
Art is never finished
when a parent is annoyed w their kid it's like... ok you're the one who made it. sorry you don't like your own art project.— Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) December 11, 2020
Dana is bloody hilarious.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to help you with your evening. He loves having a good nap.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 10, 2020