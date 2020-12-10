Evening Reading - December 10, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thursday night. Wow, for a week that has absolutely dragged on, today has evaporated before my very eyes. It's been a massive day of announcements, news, and plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 goodness. Let's take a moment to look through some things posted on Shacknews today and then at some memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Perfect Dark developer interview

I can't wait to play another Perfect Dark game.

Cyberpunk 2077 on console

A Base PS4 trying to play Cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/5EaxlopmT4 — TXA Smoove (@SneakySmoove) December 10, 2020

Seven year old consoles are not handling a cutting-edge game too well.

Even some PCs are struggling...

“Your graphics have been set to Medium” pic.twitter.com/iizbHNF0oC — Samuel Chandler (@SamuelChandler) October 14, 2018

Cyberpunk 2077 is demanding, yo

Photoshop skills

how come nobody told me you could do this in photoshop? well, there goes the rest of my day pic.twitter.com/25JPG3eNez — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) December 10, 2020

Whoa, extruding and squishing images. Sign me up.

King of the Hill still

pic.twitter.com/7TYzOTNH45 — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) December 10, 2020

King of the Hill is the perfect TV series.

Check out this artwork

Do YOU know what happens when you retweet my artwork? pic.twitter.com/QjnR6lFWBh — Gammatrap (@TheGammatrap) December 9, 2020

I think that last one is an interpretation of the Veiled. Creepy.

Essays are dead

how's making video essays going pic.twitter.com/HWHV3YcWxH — phil (@PhilJamesson) December 10, 2020

Apparently 180 characters is all you need for a nuanced conversation.

Art is never finished

when a parent is annoyed w their kid it's like... ok you're the one who made it. sorry you don't like your own art project. — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) December 11, 2020

Dana is bloody hilarious.

