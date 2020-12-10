New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 10, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thursday night. Wow, for a week that has absolutely dragged on, today has evaporated before my very eyes. It's been a massive day of announcements, news, and plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 goodness. Let's take a moment to look through some things posted on Shacknews today and then at some memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Perfect Dark developer interview

I can't wait to play another Perfect Dark game.

Cyberpunk 2077 on console

Seven year old consoles are not handling a cutting-edge game too well.

Even some PCs are struggling...

Cyberpunk 2077 is demanding, yo

Photoshop skills

Whoa, extruding and squishing images. Sign me up.

King of the Hill still

King of the Hill is the perfect TV series.

Check out this artwork

I think that last one is an interpretation of the Veiled. Creepy.

Essays are dead

Apparently 180 characters is all you need for a nuanced conversation.

Art is never finished

Dana is bloody hilarious.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to help you with your evening. He loves having a good nap.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola