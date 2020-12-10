How to have sex in Cyberpunk 2077 Looking to get a taste of Night City's night life? Here's what you need to do to have sex in Cyberpunk 2077.

Night City is full of neon lights, fast cars, and hot people. If you want to get down and dirty with the night life of the city, though, you’re going to have to go a little bit out of the way. In this guide, we’ll break down how to have sex in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to have sex in Cyberpunk 2077

Having sex in Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t as easy as just walking up to someone and asking them to go to the local motel with you. Instead, you’ll need to work for things just a little bit. Most of the sexual encounters are hidden behind romances, which require you to work quite a bit to pull off. We’ll talk about those in another article. For now, though, let’s focus on the easiest way to find a match and have some fun in Cyberpunk 2077.

Joytoys can be found around the city.

The easiest way to have sex is to find what’s called a Joytoy. These people will offer sexual encounters for a nominal fee, usually around 100 eddies depending on where you find ‘em at. There aren’t any Joytoys in the first area of the game, so you’ll have to wait until after the Watson lockdown ends to get to one.

When you’re ready, though, open up your map and look for the icon that looks like a pair of lips. Then, simply click on it to select it, and make your way over to it in the world.

Talk to the Joytoy to get started.

Approach the Joytoy and speak with them. They’ll offer their services up to you, which you can accept or refuse. Up to you. If you accept it, you’ll then be whisked away to a private room where V will let off some steam and have a little fun. The encounters aren’t very long, but you get the gist of it. When you’re done, your wallet will be just a little bit lighter and you’ll be ready to take on the streets of Night City once more.

Now that you know how to have sex, make sure you check out our guide on how to enable nudity. You can also head back over to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide for more useful information and content.