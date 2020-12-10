New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

The Last of Us Part 2 wins Game of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2 takes Game of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards.
Donovan Erskine
1

The 2020 Game Awards ended with the coveted award of Game of the Year. Though the competition was extremely stacked, Naughty Dog’s The Last of US Part 2 took home the trophy for Game of the Year. The Last of Us Part 2 won the most awards of any game, taking home six different trophies at the show. 

The Last of Us 2 beat out titles such as Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons to secure Game of the Year. The title is the follow up to the 2013 hit, which also took home Game of the Year in its respective year. 

For more news and updates on this year’s winners at the show, as well as all of the new game reveals, visit the topic page dedicated to The Game Awards 2020.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola