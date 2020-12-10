The Last of Us Part 2 wins Game of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2 takes Game of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards.

The 2020 Game Awards ended with the coveted award of Game of the Year. Though the competition was extremely stacked, Naughty Dog’s The Last of US Part 2 took home the trophy for Game of the Year. The Last of Us Part 2 won the most awards of any game, taking home six different trophies at the show.

🏆 THE LAST OF US PART II IS GAME OF THE YEAR!! 🏆 Congratulations @Naughty_Dog on an INCREDIBLE night at #TheGameAwards! #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/OUGKbniY6t — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

The Last of Us 2 beat out titles such as Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons to secure Game of the Year. The title is the follow up to the 2013 hit, which also took home Game of the Year in its respective year.

For more news and updates on this year’s winners at the show, as well as all of the new game reveals, visit the topic page dedicated to The Game Awards 2020.