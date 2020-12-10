New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Fortnite adds Master Chief, Blood Gulch map & The Walking Dead characters

Master Chief, Michonne, and Darryl Dixon are all coming to Fortnite.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the Game Awards, it was announced that Halo’s Master Chief, as well as The Walking Dead’s Michonne and Darryl Dixon will become playable characters in Fortnite. Epic Games debuted a new cinematic that revealed the characters. 

In addition, the Blood gulch map has been recreated in Fortnite and will be soon playable.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola