Fortnite adds Master Chief, Blood Gulch map & The Walking Dead characters Master Chief, Michonne, and Darryl Dixon are all coming to Fortnite.

During the Game Awards, it was announced that Halo’s Master Chief, as well as The Walking Dead’s Michonne and Darryl Dixon will become playable characters in Fortnite. Epic Games debuted a new cinematic that revealed the characters.

Defender of humanity and destroyer of alien ringworlds, the Master Chief arrives as the next Hunter to the Island.



Grab The Master Chief Set in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/tutqZSyJFI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2020

In addition, the Blood gulch map has been recreated in Fortnite and will be soon playable.