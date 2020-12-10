Evil Dead The Game revealed at The Game Awards The Evil Dead is getting the video game treatment in 2021.

The 2020 Game Awards featured plenty of big announcements, one of which is that The Evil Dead is getting a new video game adaptation. Developed by Renaissance Pictures and StudioCanal, this is a horror co-op game inspired by the hit movie series.

This World Premiere is for all the supernatural horror fans, it’s Evil Dead The Game! #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/AGIvpzZgkU — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Evil Dead The Game will release for all current and last-gen consoles as well as PC in 2021.