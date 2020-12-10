New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evil Dead The Game revealed at The Game Awards

The Evil Dead is getting the video game treatment in 2021.
Donovan Erskine
1

The 2020 Game Awards featured plenty of big announcements, one of which is that The Evil Dead is getting a new video game adaptation. Developed by Renaissance Pictures and StudioCanal, this is a horror co-op game inspired by the hit movie series. 

Evil Dead The Game will release for all current and last-gen consoles as well as PC in 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

