Capcom Arcade Cabinet revealed for Nintendo Switch at The Game Awards Capcom is putting its quarter in for a new arcade collection called Capcom Arcade Cabinet and it's coming to Switch in February.

Capcom has a multitude of classic games dating back to the 80s. Now the publisher wants to give Nintendo Switch owners a chance to experience them all. During The Game Awards on Thursday night, Capcom unveiled the Capcom Arcade Stadium, a full collection of arcade games.

Capcom Arcade Stadium will release on Nintendo Switch in February 2021. It will include 1943: The Battle of Midway as a free download with other games available separately as DLC packs.

Developing...