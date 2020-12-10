New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Capcom Arcade Cabinet revealed for Nintendo Switch at The Game Awards

Capcom is putting its quarter in for a new arcade collection called Capcom Arcade Cabinet and it's coming to Switch in February.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Capcom has a multitude of classic games dating back to the 80s. Now the publisher wants to give Nintendo Switch owners a chance to experience them all. During The Game Awards on Thursday night, Capcom unveiled the Capcom Arcade Stadium, a full collection of arcade games.

Capcom Arcade Stadium will release on Nintendo Switch in February 2021. It will include 1943: The Battle of Midway as a free download with other games available separately as DLC packs.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

