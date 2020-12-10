New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Outriders outlines the Mantras of Survival at The Game Awards

In a new trailer revealed during The Game Awards, Outriders is teaching its players the Mantras of Survival.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Outriders is inching closer to release. Square Enix and People Can Fly offered the latest update during The Game Awards on Thursday, showing off some all-new footage.

Players got a first look at the Mantras of Survival, which is basically the rules of how to survive on this hostile world.

Outriders is almost here. It's set to release in Febrauary on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It'll come to Google Stadia at a later date.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

