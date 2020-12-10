Outriders outlines the Mantras of Survival at The Game Awards In a new trailer revealed during The Game Awards, Outriders is teaching its players the Mantras of Survival.

Outriders is inching closer to release. Square Enix and People Can Fly offered the latest update during The Game Awards on Thursday, showing off some all-new footage.

Players got a first look at the Mantras of Survival, which is basically the rules of how to survive on this hostile world.

Outriders is almost here. It's set to release in Febrauary on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It'll come to Google Stadia at a later date.

Developing...