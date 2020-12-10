New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Season announced for PS5 at The Game Awards

Scavenger's Studios next game has been announced.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the 2020 Game Awards, Scavengers Studios revealed their newest title, Season. “Season is a quest to discover a new world; one unknown yet familiar. You will be immersed in different cultures as they live their last moments. Document, photograph, and record life as you find it, while you still can. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let yourself be carried away on the extraordinary journey of Season,” the developer shared with Shacknews.

Season will be released exclusively for the PS5 and PC via Steam.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

