Season announced for PS5 at The Game Awards Scavenger's Studios next game has been announced.

During the 2020 Game Awards, Scavengers Studios revealed their newest title, Season. “Season is a quest to discover a new world; one unknown yet familiar. You will be immersed in different cultures as they live their last moments. Document, photograph, and record life as you find it, while you still can. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let yourself be carried away on the extraordinary journey of Season,” the developer shared with Shacknews.

Season will be released exclusively for the PS5 and PC via Steam.