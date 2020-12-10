New Hood: Outlaws and Legends gameplay trailer revealed at The Game Awards New footage of the upcoming Sumo Digital game was shown during the awards show.

During the 2020 Game Awards, we got a look at new footage from the upcoming title Hood: Outlaws and Legends. Developed by Sumo Digital, this trailer gave us our first look at combat and traversal in the medieval PvPvE game.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is set to launch in 2021. Early Access begins on May 7, 2021.