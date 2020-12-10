New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New Hood: Outlaws and Legends gameplay trailer revealed at The Game Awards

New footage of the upcoming Sumo Digital game was shown during the awards show.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the 2020 Game Awards, we got a look at new footage from the upcoming title Hood: Outlaws and Legends. Developed by Sumo Digital, this trailer gave us our first look at combat and traversal in the medieval PvPvE game. 

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is set to launch in 2021. Early Access begins on May 7, 2021.

