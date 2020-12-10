Does genital size matter in Cyberpunk 2077? Curious if the genital size you choose actually matters in Cyberpunk 2077? Here's what you need to know.

Being able to customize your genitals and even choose the size, look, and other specifics of your private parts has been a big part of the Cyberpunk 2077 character customization for a while. But, as players jump in, many are wondering if the genital size they choose affects the gameplay, or if it could lock them out of romance options.

Does genital size matter in Cyberpunk 2077?

Players can choose their genital size and preference in the character creator.

The short answer here is no, it doesn’t really matter. Well, except to you. If you want to have the smallest genitals in the game or walk around with the largest genitals, that is all up to personal preference. Nobody in the game really seems to care what your genitals look like, or how big or small they are. As such, the only way you can be locked out of romance options is if the character you’re trying to romance doesn’t like the sex that you choose (Judy, for example, will only fall for a female V).

In fact, you can play the entire game without even selecting a genital size and even have the option to have your genitals turned off. Because of this, it wouldn’t make much sense to lock any romance options or any other part of the game behind what kind of genitalia you choose to play the game with.

If you’re having trouble selecting the genitals you want, then make sure you have enabled nudity, otherwise, you won’t be able to dive that deep into the character creator. You can also check out our video of all the male character creation options, which we’ve included above.

Now that you know that the genital size you choose doesn't matter, make sure you head back over to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide for more useful information, like our guide on how to make money, which breaks down some of the best ways to pad your wallet with Eurodollars.