Crimson Desert gets first gameplay trailer at The Game Awards The makers of Black Desert Online are going medieval with Crimson Desert, which got its first gameplay trailer at The Game Awards.

Where does developer Pearl Abyss go after years of work on the MMORPG Black Desert Online? The next step is a new open world medieval fantasy adventure called Crimson Desert. First revealed in November 2019, it looks to be a significantly different effort than Pearl Abyss' previous game, but the proof is in the gameplay. And during The Game Awards on Thursday, viewers got to take a look at Crimson Desert's gameplay for the first time.

Some may have noticed that the trailer from The Game Awards had some stutters or performance hitches. That's likely because Pearl Abyss is touting that the trailer was all in-game footage with no extra bells and whistles. The entirety of the trailer was rendered with the studio's proprietary engine.

What is Crimson Desert? Unlike Black Desert Online, this is not an MMORPG. It's an open world action-adventure that can be played both alone or with friends. Players will take the role of Macduff, a mercenary who's looking to fight those who have taken his homeland. Macduff's journey will take him across the continent of Pywel, pitting him against other mercenaries and powerful creatures.

Crimson Desert is set to release on PC and unspecified consoles in Winter 2021.