All male character creator options - Cyberpunk 2077 Here's every character creation option in Cyberpunk 2077.

At long last, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here. This expansive RPG encourages players to craft their own legacy. However, before you begin building a name for yourself on the unforgiving streets of Night City, you’ll need to create your character, V. In Night City, looks are everything.

A newly posted video over on the Shacknews YouTube channel goes entirely through the character creator in Cyberpunk 2077. There’s a deep amount of options including hair, face, nails, and even genitals. If you’d like to take a look at what’s available before jumping in yourself, we’ve got you covered.

When you initially jump in to create your character, you’ll have to pick from one of three lifepaths - Nomad, Street Kid, and Corpo. This option will define where players begin the story and how they interact with other characters, but it has absolutely no impact on V’s physical appearance, meaning you don’t have to worry about your life path or stats playing into looks.

Cyberpunk 2077 is played exclusively in first person, so you won’t see your character often. That being said, we strongly advise that you put thoughtful consideration into your character’s appearance, as aspects like hair and face can not be altered after the fact. Interestingly enough, we also advise that you make sure you’re satisfied with your character’s nails, as they will often be visible when holding guns or other weapons.

CD Projekt RED even went as far as to include customizable genitals. From two different penis types to a vagina, and customizable penis length, you can make sure your V is tuned exactly how you like.

If you'd like to see more helpful videos on Cyberpunk 2077, take a scroll through the Shacknews YouTube channel, and consider subscribing while you're there.