Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 33

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, it's another rousing episode of our Final Fantasy III playthrough. For those unaware, this is my first full playthrough of the game and am having a blast with it. We'll need more variations on the "Steve" name since the running joke of the playthrough is every playable character has some form of "Steve" as their name.

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.