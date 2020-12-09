Shackstream: Skankcore64: Episode 21 - New beginnings It's time for Skankcore to start a new Nintendo 64 game!

Well done, you’ve made it to Wednesday, and as your treat, you get to watch another episode of Skankcore64! Tonight’s stream is a special one, as Bryan “Skankcore” Lefler has finished NHL Breakaway ’99 and is now onto a new game. What might this new game be?

Today's Skankcore64 stream is set to start at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET this evening. Because it’s a new game, the world is Bryan’s proverbial oyster. Who knows where he will be going and what exciting adventures he’ll go on?

If this is your first time joining Skankcore, let me get your caught up to speed. Skankcore is currently working his way through every single Nintendo 64 title that was released in North America. He’ll be playing them start to finish or the closest approximation to that for each title.

