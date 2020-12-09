New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: Skankcore64: Episode 21 - New beginnings

It's time for Skankcore to start a new Nintendo 64 game!
Sam Chandler
1

Well done, you’ve made it to Wednesday, and as your treat, you get to watch another episode of Skankcore64! Tonight’s stream is a special one, as Bryan “Skankcore” Lefler has finished NHL Breakaway ’99 and is now onto a new game. What might this new game be?

Today's Skankcore64 stream is set to start at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET this evening. Because it’s a new game, the world is Bryan’s proverbial oyster. Who knows where he will be going and what exciting adventures he’ll go on?

If this is your first time joining Skankcore, let me get your caught up to speed. Skankcore is currently working his way through every single Nintendo 64 title that was released in North America. He’ll be playing them start to finish or the closest approximation to that for each title.

We’d also like to take this moment to ask you to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can do this by using Amazon Prime’s free subscription you get each month if you link your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts together. Every sub allows us to keep the fun going for longer.

As you’re waiting for the action to start, or if you want more after it’s come to a close, you can check out Bryan’s YouTube channel for his VODs as well as the Shacknews YouTube channel for some excellent stream highlight videos.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola