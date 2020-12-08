New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - December 8, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
9

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday night. This week feels like it's about three weeks long at this point. How is it only Tuesday? Not long now until everyone all around the globe will have their hands on Cyberpunk 2077, at which point the discourse can really kick off. There's still plenty to read before then, so how about we look over some of the things posted on Shacknews today and then some funny things from around the internet?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dancing Pallbearers doco

This is a fascinating look at something that has drawn the attention of so many people this year.

Forty years ago

When high-energy situations and tragic news collide.

WFH

Working from home comes with all sorts of challenges.

Karl having a cackle

Stefanovic fell out of the limelight for a while there. Glad to see we can still laugh at his contagious laughter.

Galactic Federation interview

It's hard enough preparing for an interview as a single entity, imagine doing it on a global scale?

Four stills

SHE CAME DOWN IN A BUBBLE.

AI Christmas Carol

O come, all ye faithful.

Cortex, The First Month

Have you heard the good news about Cortex? You should come and check it out if you've yet to do so.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a cheeky pic of Rad to brighten your evening!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 8, 2020 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 8, 2020

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 8, 2020 8:58 PM

      I love you Sam Chandler but it is only December 3 in America

      • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 8, 2020 8:59 PM

        oh good I didnt miss Pearl Harbor Day

      • SerfaSam mercury mega
        reply
        December 8, 2020 9:05 PM

        You actually cannot do that to me. I legitimately had a moment of panic and thought I'd put the wrote date in the headline. Timezones are hard, mate haha

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 8, 2020 9:08 PM

          omg that's YOU??? I didn't know you were a real person :O

          • SerfaSam mercury mega
            reply
            December 8, 2020 9:56 PM

            For reals? hahaha

            • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              December 8, 2020 10:07 PM

              I thought you were some Disney animatronics shit :(

Hello, Meet Lola