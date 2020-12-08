Evening Reading - December 8, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday night. This week feels like it's about three weeks long at this point. How is it only Tuesday? Not long now until everyone all around the globe will have their hands on Cyberpunk 2077, at which point the discourse can really kick off. There's still plenty to read before then, so how about we look over some of the things posted on Shacknews today and then some funny things from around the internet?
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Cyberpunk 2077 has a moment seemingly designed to trigger epilepsy & no PSAs in-game
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake delayed to March 2021
- Halo Infinite gets new Fall 2021 release window
- Demeo is a VR turn-based RPG dungeon crawler coming from Resolution Games in 2021
- Apple reveals AirPods Max over-ear headphones
- New Hitman 3 gameplay trailer showcases new abilities and locations
- Persona 5 Strikers officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch, PS4, & Steam in 2021
- Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto celebrates mobile game's 5th anniversary
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Dancing Pallbearers doco
This is a fascinating look at something that has drawn the attention of so many people this year.
Forty years ago
Forty year ago today.: Singer, songwriter, musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, was murdered outside his NYC apartment building.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2020
Here’s how Howard Cosell delivered the news to the country on Monday Night Football: pic.twitter.com/sbgDW9EIJp
When high-energy situations and tragic news collide.
WFH
work from home pic.twitter.com/ET5eUWuZPX— noreen (@neomonki) December 8, 2020
Working from home comes with all sorts of challenges.
Karl having a cackle
December 8, 2020
Stefanovic fell out of the limelight for a while there. Glad to see we can still laugh at his contagious laughter.
Galactic Federation interview
The Galactic Federation interviews Earth for membership pic.twitter.com/okgC7L0IuH— Vinny Thomas (With Eggnog!) (@vinn_ayy) December 8, 2020
It's hard enough preparing for an interview as a single entity, imagine doing it on a global scale?
Four stills
Four stills from a movie you believe is a masterpiece, no title. pic.twitter.com/rHwGbbjWsI— Stein (@steinekin) December 8, 2020
SHE CAME DOWN IN A BUBBLE.
AI Christmas Carol
me: i wonder what would happen if i trained the neural net gpt-2 on christmas carols?— Janelle Shane (@JanelleCShane) December 24, 2019
me: ...
me: oh NOhttps://t.co/yabUIwvDgh pic.twitter.com/MRdEZX37Nr
O come, all ye faithful.
Cortex, The First Month
Starting to put together a look back at the first month of @Shacknews #Cortex.— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) December 9, 2020
Have you heard the good news about Cortex? You should come and check it out if you've yet to do so.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a cheeky pic of Rad to brighten your evening!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 8, 2020