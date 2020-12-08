Evening Reading - December 8, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday night. This week feels like it's about three weeks long at this point. How is it only Tuesday? Not long now until everyone all around the globe will have their hands on Cyberpunk 2077, at which point the discourse can really kick off. There's still plenty to read before then, so how about we look over some of the things posted on Shacknews today and then some funny things from around the internet?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dancing Pallbearers doco

This is a fascinating look at something that has drawn the attention of so many people this year.

Forty years ago

Forty year ago today.: Singer, songwriter, musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, was murdered outside his NYC apartment building.



Here’s how Howard Cosell delivered the news to the country on Monday Night Football: pic.twitter.com/sbgDW9EIJp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2020

When high-energy situations and tragic news collide.

WFH

Working from home comes with all sorts of challenges.

Karl having a cackle

Stefanovic fell out of the limelight for a while there. Glad to see we can still laugh at his contagious laughter.

Galactic Federation interview

The Galactic Federation interviews Earth for membership pic.twitter.com/okgC7L0IuH — Vinny Thomas (With Eggnog!) (@vinn_ayy) December 8, 2020

It's hard enough preparing for an interview as a single entity, imagine doing it on a global scale?

Four stills

Four stills from a movie you believe is a masterpiece, no title. pic.twitter.com/rHwGbbjWsI — Stein (@steinekin) December 8, 2020

SHE CAME DOWN IN A BUBBLE.

AI Christmas Carol

me: i wonder what would happen if i trained the neural net gpt-2 on christmas carols?



me: ...



me: oh NOhttps://t.co/yabUIwvDgh pic.twitter.com/MRdEZX37Nr — Janelle Shane (@JanelleCShane) December 24, 2019

O come, all ye faithful.

Cortex, The First Month

Starting to put together a look back at the first month of @Shacknews #Cortex. — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) December 9, 2020

Have you heard the good news about Cortex? You should come and check it out if you've yet to do so.

