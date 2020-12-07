How to redeem Cyberpunk 2077 preorder rewards Looking to redeem your Cyberpunk 2077 preorder rewards? Here's what you need to know.

One of the perks to preorder Cyberpunk 2077 is the slew of digital goodies that are available with your preorder. If you’re trying to redeem your Cyberpunk 2077 preorder rewards, then we can help.

How to redeem Cyberpunk 2077 preorder rewards

Those looking to redeem Cyberpunk 2077 preorder goodies can do so by heading over to the official website. Once there, scroll down the page and look out for the area that reads Here’s How This Works. From here, go ahead and select the platform that you’re going to be playing on.

A quick look at some of the items available in My Rewards when you register your GOG account.

The choices here include GOG.com, Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia. The next steps you need to take will depend on which platform selection you make here, so go ahead and choose the one that you’re playing on and then follow the instructions that appear below.

The slew of goodies available for preordering Cyberpunk 2077 include:

A copy of the original score

An art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game

A digital Comic

Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

Desktop and mobile wallpapers inspired by the game

Some other goodies can be grabbed for registering your game with GOG.com. Registering your GOG account with My Rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 will grant you the following items:

Wolf School Jacket

Galaxy T-Shirt

Wolf School T-Shirt

Black Unicorn

Shupe the Troll Plushy

Gwent players who have Cyberpunk 2077 in their GOG Galaxy library will find the following rewards unlocked in Gwent: The Witcher Card Game:

“Breathtaking” title

Samurai Coin

Samurai Cardback

CD Projekt Red also has plans to continue building up the rewards and items available in the My Rewards system, so players can probably expect to see some new stuff cropping up in the future. Make sure you connect your accounts and follow the information for your platform before any of these rewards go missing.

