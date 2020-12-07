Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition release date set for January 2021 The re-release of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World on modern systems is coming in mid-January next year.

The Scott Pilgrim vs. The World game was a rare bird. Not only was it an admirable movie tie-in game (rare in the sea of abysmal failures), but it was also a fantastic rehash of the classic River City Ransom style of brawler. Unfortunately, it’s been gone and unplayable for years due to rights issues and only coming out as a digital release. At long last it’s finally coming back to new systems, and players will be able to experience it anew when Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition launches in January 2021.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition finally got a release date in a Facebook post on December 7, 2020. On January 14, 2021, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition will launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. Moreover, the game will bring with it all the DLC that came out after the game’s launch in one full package, hence the “Complete Edition”. There’s no word of crossplay at this time, but the game will also feature local and online multiplayer for up to four players.

The delightful news of the return of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition came back in September 2020’s Ubisoft Forward Presentation. Originally released back in 2010 alongside the film of the same name, the original Scott Pilgrim vs. The World game ran into licensing issues and was delisted from platforms in 2014. Since then, it had been unplayable. There may be some rose-colored glasses when it comes to this game, but if you like the River City Ransom style of brawler, it holds up well, featuring a fun cast of characters, very interesting bosses in the form of Ramona’s Seven Evil Exes, and a great chiptune soundtrack by Anamanaguchi.

With the January 14, 2021 release date set, we can’t wait to jump back into Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition and battle across a gamified Toronto, Canada once more. Can you?