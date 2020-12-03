New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 3, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thursday night, which means you're one step closer to the weekend. We're also almost through the first week of December, which is wild to consider. Let's check out some of the content posted on Shacknews today and then check out some funnies.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Big ball

I don't know why they need a big metal ball, but how they make it is damn cool.

DRUM & BASS

What a legend.

Drawing birds is hard

It's tough to get all the features right.

Appreciating other people's accomplishments is great

But also recognize your own successes. 

Development insight

Who knew rubber ducks could be terrifying?

Doom vs Zoom

Which experience is scariest?

The Mandalorian

A total win.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad contemplating his next nap.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola