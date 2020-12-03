Evening Reading - December 3, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thursday night, which means you're one step closer to the weekend. We're also almost through the first week of December, which is wild to consider. Let's check out some of the content posted on Shacknews today and then check out some funnies.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Baldur's Gate 3 Community Update 11 patch notes improve dialogue checks, jumping & more
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond multiplayer trailer shows off competitive modes
- Abilities to unlock first - Immortals Fenyx Rising
- How to increase health and stamina - Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Pixelated Souls-like Morbid: The Seven Acolytes released on multiple platforms
- Microsoft debuts 'Find Your Joy' commercial featuring a cute dog named Rufus
- Cyberpunk 2077 release time info
- PS4 and PS5 Holiday Gift Guide 2020
- Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Holiday Gift Guide 2020
- PC gaming Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Monitors, mice, keyboards & games
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Big ball
Explosive hydroforming a steel sphere. pic.twitter.com/K77G72S1xM— MachinePix (@MachinePix) December 3, 2020
I don't know why they need a big metal ball, but how they make it is damn cool.
DRUM & BASS
December 2, 2020
What a legend.
Drawing birds is hard
ok so i got some constructive criticism from my first attempt at drawing birds. many people said the legs weren’t realistic enough, i think i finally got it though, lemme know what you think pic.twitter.com/kcX6hVTMei— Tommy Siegel (@TommySiegel) December 2, 2020
It's tough to get all the features right.
Appreciating other people's accomplishments is great
December 1, 2020
But also recognize your own successes.
Development insight
during demon's souls' development, we used a rubber duck to test various tech / fx with. obviously, things quickly got out of hand. #demonssouls #gameart #gamedev pic.twitter.com/4Kg4JDtr80— Collin Harris 🔜 ⚰ (@hollincarris) December 2, 2020
Who knew rubber ducks could be terrifying?
Doom vs Zoom
Doom: A portal into hell has opened up, now kill monsters.— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 3, 2020
Zoom: A portal into hell has opened up, now hold meetings.
Which experience is scariest?
The Mandalorian
A total win.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad contemplating his next nap.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
