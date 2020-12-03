Evening Reading - December 3, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thursday night, which means you're one step closer to the weekend. We're also almost through the first week of December, which is wild to consider. Let's check out some of the content posted on Shacknews today and then check out some funnies.

Big ball

Explosive hydroforming a steel sphere. pic.twitter.com/K77G72S1xM — MachinePix (@MachinePix) December 3, 2020

I don't know why they need a big metal ball, but how they make it is damn cool.

DRUM & BASS

What a legend.

Drawing birds is hard

ok so i got some constructive criticism from my first attempt at drawing birds. many people said the legs weren’t realistic enough, i think i finally got it though, lemme know what you think pic.twitter.com/kcX6hVTMei — Tommy Siegel (@TommySiegel) December 2, 2020

It's tough to get all the features right.

Appreciating other people's accomplishments is great

pic.twitter.com/GWktW94V1g — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) December 1, 2020

But also recognize your own successes.

Development insight

during demon's souls' development, we used a rubber duck to test various tech / fx with. obviously, things quickly got out of hand. #demonssouls #gameart #gamedev pic.twitter.com/4Kg4JDtr80 — Collin Harris 🔜 ⚰ (@hollincarris) December 2, 2020

Who knew rubber ducks could be terrifying?

Doom vs Zoom

Doom: A portal into hell has opened up, now kill monsters.



Zoom: A portal into hell has opened up, now hold meetings. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 3, 2020

Which experience is scariest?

The Mandalorian

A total win.

