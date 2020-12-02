New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: Skankcore64: Episode 19 - Skank on ice

The journey to the playoffs in NHL Breakway '99 continue for the beloved Skankcore.
Sam Chandler
1

Skankcore is back at it again with another episode of Skankcore64. Today’s Shackstream will see Bryan “Skankcore” Lefler returning once more to the ice in a bid to get his team to the playoffs. You can watch all the excitement of NHL Breakaway ’99 on Nintendo 64 unfold right below.

Today's Skankcore64 stream is set to start at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET this evening. It would be real swell of you to swing by and say hello.

As it stands, Bryan’s team is sitting at 25-3, which means playoffs are all but guaranteed at this point. But before that, Skank still needs to make it through a medley of matches. I’ve also got it on good authority that this is the penultimate episode of NHL Breakaway ’99, with the final session taking place this Sunday, at which point there will be a Twitter poll to decide on the next title.

For those that are just getting caught up, Skankcore is working his way through every single Nintendo 64 game that released in North America. The past few streams have seen Bryan winning match after match in order to get his preferred hockey team to the fabled playoffs, and it’s looking like that will be a real possibility.

We’d like to take this moment to ask you to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can do this by using Amazon Prime’s free subscription you get each month if you link your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts together. Every sub allows us to keep the fun going for longer.

Now, if you’ve happened to miss a moment of the action, you can always check out Bryan’s YouTube channel for his VODs as well as the Shacknews YouTube channel for stream highlight videos, which do an excellent job of showcasing some of the best moments of the week.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

