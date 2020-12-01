Evening Reading - December 1, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday and the start of a new month! We've made it to the final days of 2020 and there's not long left until we can put this year behind us. But, there's still a bit of fuel left in the tank, so let's keep on pushing. Come and check out some of the content posted on Shacknews today and then let's look at some funnies.
- Bet on Black: How Microsoft and Xbox Changed Pop Culture, Part 1
- Twin Mirror review: Sides of a coin
- King of Seas hands-on preview: Tales of the ocean blue & booty too
- Watch Dogs: Legion next-gen impressions: Hack for more
- Red Dead Online standalone update brings new Bounty Hunter License and Outlaw Pass No. 4
- How to get Red Dead Online standalone
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War November 30th patch notes increase weapon XP
- AOC is developing an interview-style show for her Twitch channel
- All Penguin Souvenir locations on Europa - Destiny 2
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Atraks-1 Solo
For those not in the know, Destiny 2 has a new raid called the Deep Stone Crypt. In this raid is an encounter called Atraks-1, which is a major hurdle for most fireteams. It was so tough that it basically prevented a lot of teams from completing it day one. Cut to a couple of weeks later and we have Slayerage soloing the encounter.
Over the top
November 30, 2020
There's something special about melodramatic acting.
Kool-Aid
November 28, 2020
I don't think I needed to read this.
Seal
Face swaps are always excellent.
Efficient product
Time to get a holster just for this.
Marvel's Avengers
Big oof. Have you played this one yet, and if you have, are you still playing it?
A Super Mario Bros. Story by Scorsese
Martin Scorsese's Super Mario Bros— .: miiya // vtuber // 🔞 :. (@PearlteaRizzy) November 27, 2020
Dubbed by @GamelinkReviews pic.twitter.com/naJoXLQFro
A Mario story could turn dark and heavy really quickly.
It's Tuesday
today is the only day you can post this pic.twitter.com/A5ZTHlim7t— Uncle Junior Bonner (@IngmarBlergman) December 1, 2020
Time for a Mad Men rewatch.
