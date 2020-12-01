Evening Reading - December 1, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday and the start of a new month! We've made it to the final days of 2020 and there's not long left until we can put this year behind us. But, there's still a bit of fuel left in the tank, so let's keep on pushing. Come and check out some of the content posted on Shacknews today and then let's look at some funnies.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Atraks-1 Solo

For those not in the know, Destiny 2 has a new raid called the Deep Stone Crypt. In this raid is an encounter called Atraks-1, which is a major hurdle for most fireteams. It was so tough that it basically prevented a lot of teams from completing it day one. Cut to a couple of weeks later and we have Slayerage soloing the encounter.

Over the top

There's something special about melodramatic acting.

Kool-Aid

I don't think I needed to read this.

Seal

Face swaps are always excellent.

Efficient product

Time to get a holster just for this.

Marvel's Avengers

Big oof. Have you played this one yet, and if you have, are you still playing it?

A Super Mario Bros. Story by Scorsese

Martin Scorsese's Super Mario Bros

Dubbed by @GamelinkReviews pic.twitter.com/naJoXLQFro — .: miiya // vtuber // 🔞 :. (@PearlteaRizzy) November 27, 2020

A Mario story could turn dark and heavy really quickly.

It's Tuesday

today is the only day you can post this pic.twitter.com/A5ZTHlim7t — Uncle Junior Bonner (@IngmarBlergman) December 1, 2020

Time for a Mad Men rewatch.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a good snooze. Oh, to curl up in a ball like a cat and have a nap.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.