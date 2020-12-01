Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 29

The holidays are right arounf the corner so ring in the festive time with the Stevetendo show. The Shack role-playing game fans will be in for a treat as the whole month will be dedicated to RPGs. Tonight, we're starting things off right with a Super Nintendo game, Breath of Fire. This will be my first time playing Breath of Fire so it should be really fun.

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.