2020 video game release dates calendar

Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches

Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

How to watch the Galactus event in Fortnite

Here's when and how to watch the Galactus Fortnite event.
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been all about Marvel’s iconic heroes. Titled Nexus War, this season has been one of the most ambitious yet. With exclusive outfits for Thor, Iron Man, and Wolverine (just to name a few), it’ll be hard to kiss it goodbye. However, all good things must come to and end, and the Nexus War will conclude when Galactus comes to Fortnite for the latest epic event.

When is the Fortnite Galactus event?

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 live event will go down today, December 1 at 1pm PT/4pm ET. To view the event for yourself, you’ll want to make sure Fortnite is properly updated so that you aren’t stuck installing a patch when the action goes down. If your game is up to date, you’ll just need to queue into a match prior to the aforementioned start time. Luckily, Epic Games adds specific playlists designed for the events, where you won’t have to worry about getting killed by griefing players. 

You’ll want to load into the Fortnite Nexus War playlist roughly 10 minutes early, as the servers can get overloaded during these events. Though we know that Marvel’s heroes have been gearing up for Galactus’ arrival, much of the live event is still shrouded in mystery. With Galactus known as “the World Devourer,” a being with a history of quite literally eating planets, players could be in for one epic showdown. 

What’s even more interesting is how the Galactus event will set the stage for Chapter 2 Season 5. Even when loosely done, nearly all of Fortnite’s past season-ending events have led directly to the next season’s story or theme. We currently have little clue as to what exactly Epic has planned for Season 5, but that information may come soon.

Now that you know how to watch the Galactus event in Fortnite, you’re ready to witness the conclusion of the Nexus War. Be sure to bookmark our Fortnite guide hub for more insightful guides.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

