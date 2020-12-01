How to watch the Galactus event in Fortnite Here's when and how to watch the Galactus Fortnite event.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been all about Marvel’s iconic heroes. Titled Nexus War, this season has been one of the most ambitious yet. With exclusive outfits for Thor, Iron Man, and Wolverine (just to name a few), it’ll be hard to kiss it goodbye. However, all good things must come to and end, and the Nexus War will conclude when Galactus comes to Fortnite for the latest epic event.

When is the Fortnite Galactus event?

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 live event will go down today, December 1 at 1pm PT/4pm ET. To view the event for yourself, you’ll want to make sure Fortnite is properly updated so that you aren’t stuck installing a patch when the action goes down. If your game is up to date, you’ll just need to queue into a match prior to the aforementioned start time. Luckily, Epic Games adds specific playlists designed for the events, where you won’t have to worry about getting killed by griefing players.

You’ll want to load into the Fortnite Nexus War playlist roughly 10 minutes early, as the servers can get overloaded during these events. Though we know that Marvel’s heroes have been gearing up for Galactus’ arrival, much of the live event is still shrouded in mystery. With Galactus known as “the World Devourer,” a being with a history of quite literally eating planets, players could be in for one epic showdown.

What’s even more interesting is how the Galactus event will set the stage for Chapter 2 Season 5. Even when loosely done, nearly all of Fortnite’s past season-ending events have led directly to the next season’s story or theme. We currently have little clue as to what exactly Epic has planned for Season 5, but that information may come soon.

Now that you know how to watch the Galactus event in Fortnite, you’re ready to witness the conclusion of the Nexus War. Be sure to bookmark our Fortnite guide hub for more insightful guides.