Evening Reading - November 30, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Monday again. I swear, it keeps cropping up. However, we've all made it through and now we're staring down the rest of the week. How was your Thanksgiving? I trust you did the right thing and stayed home, avoided social gatherings, and behaved yourself? Keep being vigilant. Now, let's check out some of the content posted on Shacknews today and then at some memes!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Interview: Panic Button talks about bringing Doom Eternal to Nintendo Switch
- Ajit Pai to exit FCC Chairman position alongside Biden's inauguration in January
- Uri Geller lifts 20-year ban on Nintendo's right to print Kadabra on Pokemon cards
- Doom Eternal's Nintendo Switch release date is closer than you think
- Sega & Stand Up to Cancer team up for weeklong charity livestream series
- Mando Mondays week 6 delivers new Mandalorian apparel and accessories
- Nintendo Switch system update 11.0.0 patch notes add screenshot transfer to smart devices
- Tetris 99 turns to Super Mario All-Stars for 18th Maximus Cup
- Samurai band track list - Cyberpunk 2077
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
New console
the life of a retro gamer pic.twitter.com/cUI0TwWOsZ— Josie Kendamu (@JosieKame) November 28, 2020
How about those new consoles, huh? Far out, supply sure is limited right now.
The real Demon's Souls starts here
Here goes nothing... pic.twitter.com/vWt8JKgZFd— Donovan Erskine 🎄 (@Donimals_) December 1, 2020
My mate Donno is about to undergo a journey of a lifetime. So excited for him. I'm expecting big things from this absolute top bloke.
Kyle
Disney channel in 2003 pic.twitter.com/oIbhmaVw5t— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) November 30, 2020
This is funnier than it has any right to be.
7 when that mf 9 walks by pic.twitter.com/k7f5nGRKQs— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) November 30, 2020
Good meme format.
Weird name
why did saturn name his son that pic.twitter.com/lxjP8OIDsm— microwave packaging gf 🪤 (@vibegender) November 28, 2020
I thought he was called something else.
Mecha
Always repost pic.twitter.com/Bl9VfgcI51— B. Dave Walters: Revolutionary Content Creator (@BDaveWalters) November 30, 2020
You're not even a part of the brain that we fully understand.
Red Dead Redemption 2 or real life?
A girl keeps sending my local news station screenshots of the landscape from Red Dead Redemption 2 for their “Out and About” news segment... and they keep putting it on the news thinking it’s a photo.— 🔸queenie🔸 (@frenziedandfine) November 29, 2020
Bella, I salute you. pic.twitter.com/Km5HGz3A4t
How is this game so good looking?
Gotta go fast before my next meal
Yesterday, I posed myself a question. A very simple question. And that question was: “What if NBC Hannibal did the Sonic Adventure pose?” And so, me being me, and considering the abilities a person such as myself has, I decided to answer that question. pic.twitter.com/OdWsZNUtTd— Marc P.I. (@iammarcpi) November 30, 2020
Collect rings for momentos?
Disco Elysium
"What are you doing?" the lieutenant asks when he sees you climb half-way inside the furnace.— Disco Elysium Quotes (@DiscoExcerpt) November 27, 2020
"I'm hallucinating."
Have you played it yet?
Art
‘Minotaur’, 2020, Oil on Canvas, 75x100cm. A commissioned variation on my older piece from many years ago. #art #oilpainting #mythology pic.twitter.com/KCjz844ibp— Paul Reid (@Minotaur_Man) November 26, 2020
Want to spruce up your living quarters? Commission an artist.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. His little ginger stripes are so beautiufl.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
