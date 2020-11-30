New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 30, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Monday again. I swear, it keeps cropping up. However, we've all made it through and now we're staring down the rest of the week. How was your Thanksgiving? I trust you did the right thing and stayed home, avoided social gatherings, and behaved yourself? Keep being vigilant. Now, let's check out some of the content posted on Shacknews today and then at some memes!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

New console

How about those new consoles, huh? Far out, supply sure is limited right now.

The real Demon's Souls starts here

My mate Donno is about to undergo a journey of a lifetime. So excited for him. I'm expecting big things from this absolute top bloke.

Kyle

This is funnier than it has any right to be.

Good meme format.

Weird name

I thought he was called something else.

Mecha

You're not even a part of the brain that we fully understand.

Red Dead Redemption 2 or real life?

How is this game so good looking?

Gotta go fast before my next meal

Collect rings for momentos?

Disco Elysium

Have you played it yet?

Art

Want to spruce up your living quarters? Commission an artist.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. His little ginger stripes are so beautiufl.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola