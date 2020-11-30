Evening Reading - November 30, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Monday again. I swear, it keeps cropping up. However, we've all made it through and now we're staring down the rest of the week. How was your Thanksgiving? I trust you did the right thing and stayed home, avoided social gatherings, and behaved yourself? Keep being vigilant. Now, let's check out some of the content posted on Shacknews today and then at some memes!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

New console

the life of a retro gamer pic.twitter.com/cUI0TwWOsZ — Josie Kendamu (@JosieKame) November 28, 2020

How about those new consoles, huh? Far out, supply sure is limited right now.

The real Demon's Souls starts here

My mate Donno is about to undergo a journey of a lifetime. So excited for him. I'm expecting big things from this absolute top bloke.

Kyle

Disney channel in 2003 pic.twitter.com/oIbhmaVw5t — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) November 30, 2020

This is funnier than it has any right to be.

7 when that mf 9 walks by pic.twitter.com/k7f5nGRKQs — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) November 30, 2020

Good meme format.

Weird name

why did saturn name his son that pic.twitter.com/lxjP8OIDsm — microwave packaging gf 🪤 (@vibegender) November 28, 2020

I thought he was called something else.

Mecha

Always repost pic.twitter.com/Bl9VfgcI51 — B. Dave Walters: Revolutionary Content Creator (@BDaveWalters) November 30, 2020

You're not even a part of the brain that we fully understand.

Red Dead Redemption 2 or real life?

A girl keeps sending my local news station screenshots of the landscape from Red Dead Redemption 2 for their “Out and About” news segment... and they keep putting it on the news thinking it’s a photo.



Bella, I salute you. pic.twitter.com/Km5HGz3A4t — 🔸queenie🔸 (@frenziedandfine) November 29, 2020

How is this game so good looking?

Gotta go fast before my next meal

Yesterday, I posed myself a question. A very simple question. And that question was: “What if NBC Hannibal did the Sonic Adventure pose?” And so, me being me, and considering the abilities a person such as myself has, I decided to answer that question. pic.twitter.com/OdWsZNUtTd — Marc P.I. (@iammarcpi) November 30, 2020

Collect rings for momentos?

Disco Elysium

"What are you doing?" the lieutenant asks when he sees you climb half-way inside the furnace.



"I'm hallucinating." — Disco Elysium Quotes (@DiscoExcerpt) November 27, 2020

Have you played it yet?

Art

‘Minotaur’, 2020, Oil on Canvas, 75x100cm. A commissioned variation on my older piece from many years ago. #art #oilpainting #mythology pic.twitter.com/KCjz844ibp — Paul Reid (@Minotaur_Man) November 26, 2020

Want to spruce up your living quarters? Commission an artist.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening.

